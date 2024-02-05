MLB News and Rumors

White Sox make trades with Mariners and Diamondbacks

Jeremy Freeborn
The Chicago White Sox made a pair of trades on the weekend with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners on Saturday. First, the White Sox acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher of Orange, California in a deal with the Diamondbacks for right handed starting pitching prospect Cristian Mena of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com. Then, the White Sox traded relief pitcher Gregory Santos of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic to the Seattle Mariners for relief pitcher Prelander Berroa of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, minor league outfield prospect Zach DeLoach of Irving, Texas, and the third round draft pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Dominic Fletcher 

Fletcher is joining his second Major League Baseball team after being a rookie with Arizona in 2023. During 28 games, he batted .301 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in. Through 102 plate appearances and 93 at bats, Fletcher scored 10 runs, and had 28 hits, five doubles, one triple, seven walks, 41 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .441. Fletcher’s two sacrifice bunts came in an 8-7 Diamondbacks win over the Washington Nationals on May 6. Fletcher’s first Major League Baseball home run came in a 7-5 Diamobndbacks win over the San Francisco Giants on May 12, and then had a home run and triple in a 7-2 Diamondbacks win over the Giants on May 13.

Gregory Santos

Santos is joining his third Major League team. He pitched for the Giants in 2021 and 2022, and the White Sox in 2023. During 60 games with the White Sox in 2023, Santos had a record of two wins and two losses, with an earned run average of 3.39. In 66 1/3 innings pitched, he had five saves, and six holds, and gave up 69 hits, 25 earned runs, two home runs and 17 walks, to go along with 66 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.30. Santos’s wins came in a 6-4 White Sox win over the Minnesota Twins on May 3, and in a 6-5 White Sox win over the New York Yankees on June 8.

Prelander Berroa

Berroa pitched two games for the Mariners in 2023, during his first MLB season. He gave up zero earned runs in an inning and two thirds, with three strikeouts, one hold, and three walks and a WHIP of 1.80, and earned run average of 0.00. In both of Berroa’s appearances, the Mariners won. Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on July 21, and Texas 1-0 on October 1. It was the game against Texas that Berroa had a hold.

 

Diamondbacks Mariners MLB News and Rumors White Sox
