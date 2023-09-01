White Sox name Chris Getz general manager

The Chicago White Sox named general manager Chris Getz of Southfield, Michigan on Thursday according to Scott Merkin of mlb.com. Getz replaces Rick Hahn of Winnetka, Illinois, who was fired on August 22. Hahn was one of two White Sox executives relieved of his duties. He was joined by executive vice president Kenny Williams of Berkeley, California. Williams had been with the White Sox since 1992. Hahn had been with the White Sox since 2002.

Chris Getz as a MLB player

Getz played seven seasons of Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays as a second baseman from 2008 to 2014. Like Williams, Getz played for the White Sox before joining the organization in a management role. In 459 games, 1574 plate appearances, and 1409 at bats, Getz batted .250 with three home runs and 111 runs batted in. He also scored 176 runs and had 352 hits, 50 doubles, 11 triples, 89 stolen bases, 111 walks, 433 total bases, 35 sacrifice bunts, seven sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .309, and a slugging percentage of .307. It is not surprising that Getz had a better on base percentage than slugging percentage in his career when he only hit three home runs.

Chris Getz as an Executive

Getz was the Kansas City Royals Assistant to Player Development from 2014 to 2016. In 2015, Getz won a World Series with the Royals as they beat the New York Mets four games to one. Then in 2017, Getz accepted a promotion with the White Sox where he was hired as their Director of Player Development. He remained with the White Sox in that role until 2020, when he became Chicago’s assistant general manager. In addition to being Chicago’s general manager, Getz is Chicago’s senior vice president. Based on the White Sox history of loyalty to members of their organization, it is not surprising that they hired within. The White Sox are currently fourth in the American League Central at 53 wins and 81 losses.