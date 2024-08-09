White Sox name Grady Sizemore interim manager

The Chicago White Sox made a managerial change on Thursday. According to Jesse Rogers of USA Today, they decided to fire Pedro Grifol as manager, and named Grady Sizemore of Seattle, Washington as the interim manager. The White Sox are now searching for a new manager.

Coming off a 21-game losing streak

The White Sox lost 21 straight games from July 10 to August 5. During the streak, they gave up 10 or more runs on five occasions.

Worst team in the Majors

Chicago has the worst record in the Major Leagues and it was not even remotely close. Chicago has only won 28 games all season long, and have lost 89. They are currently 40.5 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians, and it will not be long before they are eliminated from a playoff spot.

Grady Sizemore’s coaching career

Sizemore joined the White Sox in 2024 as part oft their coaching staff. Since retiring from Major League Baseball in 2015, he has been a special advisor for the Guardians in 2017, and worked as an intern with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. While working as an intern in the Diamondbacks organization, Sizemore was only making $15 per hour.

Sizemore’s MLB career statistics

Sizemore played eight seasons with Cleveland from 2004 to 2011. He then missed two seasons in 2012 and 2013 because of a knee injury. When he came back to baseball in 2014, Sizemore shared time with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies in 2014, and then with the Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.

During 1101 Major League Baseball games, Sizemore batted .265 with 150 home runs and 518 runs batted in. During 4147 at bats and 4724 plate appearances, he scored 660 runs and had 1098 hits, 252 doubles, 47 triples, 143 stolen bases, 483 walks, 1894 total bases, eight sacrifice bunts, and 19 sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .349, and a slugging percentage of .457. Sizemore was an American League All-Star for three straight seasons from 2006 to 2008. In that time, he led the Major Leagues with 134 runs scored and 53 doubles.