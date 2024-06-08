MLB News and Rumors

White Sox set longest losing streak in franchise history

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23488722_168396541_lowres-3

The Chicago White Sox set a franchise record for their longest losing streak in franchise history on Thursday. By losing 14-2 to the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, the White Sox lost their 14th straight game. Their previous record was 13 straight losses from the 1924 Major League Baseball season.

Statistics from the 14th straight loss

The Red Sox had four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings. Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela of Willemstad, Curacao led the Red Sox with four hits each. Duran had one home run and three singles, while Rafaela had four singles. Duran was one of three Red Sox players to hit a home run. The other two Red Sox home run hitters second baseman Emmanuel Valdez of San Juan de la Maguana and Jamie Westbrook of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Who did the White Sox lose to during the streak?

The White Sox losing streak began on May 22 as they were beaten 9-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays. They were then swept in a four game series at home by the Baltimore Orioles by scores of 8-6 on May 23, 6-4 on May 24, 5-3 on May 25, and 4-1 on May 26. Chicago then lost three straight games to Toronto from May 27 to May 29 by scores of 5-1, 7-2, and 3-1. The White Sox losing streak continued in Milwaukee as they lost three straight games from May 31 to June 2 by scores of 12-5, 4-3, and 6-3, and then lost two straight games at Wrigley Field in Chicago by scores of 7-6 on June 4 and June 5.

Streak ended on Friday

Chicago ended their 14 game losing streak on June 7 in a 7-2 win over the Red Sox. Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi had a quality start as he gave up only one earned run in six innings and had 10 strikeouts.

Worst in the Majors

The White Sox are at 16 wins and 48 losses. They have a winning percentage of .250.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22674406_168396541_lowres-2

Cardinals relief pitcher Keynan Middleton has season ending flexor tendon surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 6 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Washington Nationals
Astros starting pitchers Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy gone for the season with elbow injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21016130_168396541_lowres-2
MLB bans Padres SS Tucupita Marcano for life
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_13052084 (1)
Tigers retire Jim Leyland’s number 10
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
Orioles southpaw starter John Means out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23342564_168396541_lowres-2
Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt out long term with a lat strain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23400544_168396541_lowres-2
Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. to miss a month with hamstring strain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top