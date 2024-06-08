White Sox set longest losing streak in franchise history

The Chicago White Sox set a franchise record for their longest losing streak in franchise history on Thursday. By losing 14-2 to the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, the White Sox lost their 14th straight game. Their previous record was 13 straight losses from the 1924 Major League Baseball season.

Statistics from the 14th straight loss

The Red Sox had four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings. Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran of Corona, California and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela of Willemstad, Curacao led the Red Sox with four hits each. Duran had one home run and three singles, while Rafaela had four singles. Duran was one of three Red Sox players to hit a home run. The other two Red Sox home run hitters second baseman Emmanuel Valdez of San Juan de la Maguana and Jamie Westbrook of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Who did the White Sox lose to during the streak?

The White Sox losing streak began on May 22 as they were beaten 9-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays. They were then swept in a four game series at home by the Baltimore Orioles by scores of 8-6 on May 23, 6-4 on May 24, 5-3 on May 25, and 4-1 on May 26. Chicago then lost three straight games to Toronto from May 27 to May 29 by scores of 5-1, 7-2, and 3-1. The White Sox losing streak continued in Milwaukee as they lost three straight games from May 31 to June 2 by scores of 12-5, 4-3, and 6-3, and then lost two straight games at Wrigley Field in Chicago by scores of 7-6 on June 4 and June 5.

Streak ended on Friday

Chicago ended their 14 game losing streak on June 7 in a 7-2 win over the Red Sox. Garrett Crochet of Ocean Springs, Mississippi had a quality start as he gave up only one earned run in six innings and had 10 strikeouts.

Worst in the Majors

The White Sox are at 16 wins and 48 losses. They have a winning percentage of .250.