MLB News and Rumors

White Sox sign infielder Josh Rojas

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

The Chicago White Sox are adding to their infield depth. According to Tom Ruminski of The Score on Thursday, they have come to terms with infielder Josh Rojas of Litchfield Park, Arizona to a one year deal. The financial terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Who has Rojas previously played for?

Chicago is Rojas’s third Major League Baseball team. He previously played five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019 to 2023, and the last two seasons with the Seattle Mariners in 2023 and 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

Rojas batted .225 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in with Seattle. During 142 games, 422 at bats, and 476 plate appearances, he scored 48 runs, and had 95 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, 10 stolen bases, 46 walks, 142 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .304, and a slugging percentage of .336.

The sacrifice bunt and two sacrifice flies came in Mariners wins. The sacrifice bunt was in a 3-2 Seattle win over the New York Yankees on September 19. The sacrifice flies came in a 5-4 Mariners win over the Texas Rangers on September 14 and in an 8-2 Mariners win over the Rangers on September 20.

Defensive Versatility

Rojas has experience at multiple positions in the infield. He has played 282 games at third base and 150 games at second base.

Traded as a Prospect

On July 31, 2019, before Rojas even played his first Major League Baseball game, he was traded as a prospect in a blockbuster deal. Rojas was dealt from the Houston Astros (the team he was drafted by in the 26th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft) to the Diamondbacks with pitcher Corbin Martin of Hempstead, Texas, first base prospect Seth Beer of Maryville, Illinois, and pitching prospect J.B. Bukauskas of Ashburn, Virginia. In return, the Astros received six-time All-Star and 2009 Cy Young winner Zach Greinke of Orlando, Florida.

Jeremy Freeborn

