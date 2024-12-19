MLB News and Rumors

White Sox sign right handed pitcher Bryse Wilson

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24072379_168396541_lowres-2

The Chicago White Sox have signed pitcher Bryse Wilson of Durham, North Carolina. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

Wilson is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously pitched four seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2017 to 2021, two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 and 2022, and two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 and 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 34 games with the Brewers, Wilson had a record of five wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.04. During 104 2/3 pitched, he gave up 102 hits, 47 earned runs, 20 home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 82 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.27.

Three Quality Starts

In 2024, Wilson had three quality starts for the Brewers. He gave up one earned run, four hits and two walks, to go along with six strikeouts in six innings in a 1-0 Brewers loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on April 29. Wilson then had six shutout innings and only gave up one hit and three walks to go along with six strikeouts in a 3-2 Brewers loss to the Kansas City Royals on May 6. Wilson then had six shutout innings and only gave up three hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 3-1 Brewers win over the Texas Rangers on June 25.

Considered as a starter in 2025

According to McDonald, the Brewers are considering staring Wilson next season. In the 2024 season with the Brewers, Wilson started nine games, and was a reliever for 25 games. As a starter, Wilson had a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.25. As a reliever, he had a record of five wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.57.

Worst team in baseball

Last season the White Sox had a dreadful record of 41 wins and 121 losses. Their 813 runs against were the most in the American League.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Cubs trade OF Cody Bellinger and C Matt Thaiss

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23581450_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox trade second baseman Enmanuel Valdez to Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18088766_168396541_lowres-2
Athletics acquire Jeffrey Springs from Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
Catcher Carson Kelly and outfielder Kyle Tucker join the Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21526130_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers trade Devin Williams to Yankees for Nestor Cortes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Rockies sign second baseman Thairo Estrada
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24283451_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox acquire Garrett Crochet and Carlos Narvaez in separate trades
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top