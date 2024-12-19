White Sox sign right handed pitcher Bryse Wilson

The Chicago White Sox have signed pitcher Bryse Wilson of Durham, North Carolina. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

Wilson is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously pitched four seasons with the Atlanta Braves from 2017 to 2021, two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021 and 2022, and two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023 and 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 34 games with the Brewers, Wilson had a record of five wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.04. During 104 2/3 pitched, he gave up 102 hits, 47 earned runs, 20 home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 82 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.27.

Three Quality Starts

In 2024, Wilson had three quality starts for the Brewers. He gave up one earned run, four hits and two walks, to go along with six strikeouts in six innings in a 1-0 Brewers loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on April 29. Wilson then had six shutout innings and only gave up one hit and three walks to go along with six strikeouts in a 3-2 Brewers loss to the Kansas City Royals on May 6. Wilson then had six shutout innings and only gave up three hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 3-1 Brewers win over the Texas Rangers on June 25.

Considered as a starter in 2025

According to McDonald, the Brewers are considering staring Wilson next season. In the 2024 season with the Brewers, Wilson started nine games, and was a reliever for 25 games. As a starter, Wilson had a record of zero wins and two losses with an earned run average of 4.25. As a reliever, he had a record of five wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.57.

Worst team in baseball

Last season the White Sox had a dreadful record of 41 wins and 121 losses. Their 813 runs against were the most in the American League.