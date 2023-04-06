Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus of Maracay, Venezuela became the ninth Venezuelan in Major League Baseball history to record 2000 regular season hits in a career on Wednesday according to ESPN. He accomplished the feat with a fifth inning single to right field in a 7-3 White Sox win over the San Francisco Giants.

Of Andrus’s 2000 hits, 1743 came with the Texas Rangers, 205 came with the Oakland Athletics, and now 52 with the White Sox. Andrus has had 1494 singles, 360 doubles, 50 triples and 96 home runs. Now let’s take a look at the eight other Venezuelans with 2000 hits.

Miguel Cabrera

The active veteran first baseman from Maracay leads all Venezuelans with 3090 hits. He has 2248 hits with the Tigers and 842 with the Florida Marlins since 2003. Of Cabrera’s 3090 hits, he has 1958 singles, 608 doubles, 17 triples and 507 home runs.

Omar Vizquel

The former shortstop from Caracas had 2877 hits with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays from 1989 to 2012. He had 1616 hits with the Indians, 531 hits with the Mariners, 510 hits with the Giants, 137 hits with the White Sox, 47 hits with the Rangers and 36 hits with the Blue Jays. Of Vizquel’s 2877 hits, he had 2877 singles, 456 doubles, 77 triples and 80 home runs.

Luis Aparicio

The former shortstop from Maracaibo had 2677 hits with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox from 1956 to 1973. The Hall of Famer had 1576 hits with the White Sox, 740 hits with the Orioles and 361 hits with the Red Sox. Of Aparicio’s 2677 hits, 2108 were singles, 394 were doubles, 92 were triples, and 83 were home runs.

Bobby Abreu

The former rightfielder from Maracay, had 2470 hits with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets from 1996 to 2014. He had 1474 hits with the Phillies, 443 hits with the Angels, 420 hits with the Yankees, 52 hits with the Astros, 33 hits with the Mets, and 48 hits with the Dodgers. Of Abreu’s 2470 hits, 1549 were singles, 574 were doubles, 59 were triples, and 288 were home runs.

Andres Galarraga

The former first baseman from Caracas had 2333 hits with the Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels from 1985 to 2004. He had 906 hits with the Expos, 843 with the Rockies, 318 with the Braves, 127 with the Giants, 79 with the Cardinals, 57 with the Rangers and three with the Angels. Of Galarraga’s 2333 hits, 1458 were singles, 444 were doubles, 32 were triples, and 399 were home runs.

Dave Concepcion

The former Cincinnati Reds infielder from Ocumare de la Costa had 2326 hits from 1970 to 1988. He had 1788 singles, 389 doubles, 48 triples, and 101 home runs.

Magglio Ordonez

The former rightfielder from Caracas had 2156 hits with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers from 1997 to 2011. He had 1167 hits with the White Sox and 989 hits with the Tigers. He had 1415 singles, 426 doubles, 21 triples and 294 home runs.

Victor Martinez

The former catcher from Ciudad Bolivar had 2153 hits with the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers from 2002 to 2018. He had 1033 hits with the Tigers, 900 hits with the Indians, and 220 hits with the Red Sox. Of Martinez’s 2153 hits, a total of 1481 hits were singles, 423 were doubles, three were triples, and 246 were home runs.