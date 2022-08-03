Whitney Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders for Saratoga Race

The 2022 Whitney Stakes is one of the standout Grade One races this weekend on the US horse racing front as a small but select field line-up for the Saratoga race on Saturday. With a purse of $1.2m there is plenty at stake for connections, so lets take a look at the 2022 Whitney Stakes runners and riders.



What Time/Date Is The 2022 Whitney Stakes?

Run over 1m1f (9f), the Whitney Stakes is a Grade 1 race for 3+ year-olds staged at Saratoga raceourse in New York.

📅Date: Saturday 6th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York

💰 Purse: $1,200,000

📺 TV: Sky

DID YOU KNOW? Jockey Iras Ortiz Jr. has ridden two of the last four Whitney Stakes winners – he rides Life Is Good in 2022

Whitney Stakes 2022 – Runners and Riders



The horse racing betting ahead of Saturday’s Grade One $1m Whitney Stakes revolves around six runners.

AMERICANREVOLUTION

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher / Luis Saez

Age: 4

Career Record: 9 runs, 5 wins

Career Earnings: $1,090,310

Saratoga Record: 1-from-1

From the powerful Todd Pletcher yard that have won the Whitney Stakes three times. Second to another runner here – Olympiad – last time at Churchill Downs (beaten 2 1/4 lengths), so has a bit of ground to make up with that one. But is a talented colt who has finished in the top three in 7 of his 9 career starts. Yet to win as a 4 year-old though after racking up three wins last year, but the return to Saratoga is a plus as he’s 1-from-1 here at the New York track.

HAPPY SAVER

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher / TBC

Age: 5

Career Record: 10 runs, 5 wins

Career Earnings: $988,300

Saratoga Record: 1-from-2

Yet to finish out of the top three from his opening 10 runs (5 wins), so brings a very consistent profile into the race. Does, however, have a small bit to prove of late with a run of five races without a victory, but in his defence has picked up a silver medal in his last four runs. Will probably need a career-best to take this Grade One, but from two runs at the track his form figures read well – 1st, 2nd.

HOT ROD CHARLIE

Trainer/Jockey: Doug O’Neill / Flavien Prat

Age: 4

Career Record: 16 runs, 4 wins

Career Earnings: $5,151,200

Saratoga Record: No Runs

One of the more experienced in the field with 16 runs (4 wins) and was second in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Heads here in fair form after a cracking second in the G1 Dubai World Cup at Meydan in March and returned in June with a head second in the Salvator Mile (G3) at Monmouth Park. Having also run fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last season, he’s a well-known horse in this field and has racked up the most prize money from the 2022 entries. Ultra-consistent and loves this 1m1f trip – therefore, is sure to have a say. Both trainer – Doug O’Neill – and jockey – Flavien Prat – are yet to win the Whitney Stakes

LIFE IS GOOD

Trainer/Jockey: Todd Pletcher / Irad Ortiz Jr.

Age: 4

Career Record: 9 runs, 7 wins

Career Earnings: $3,551,700

Saratoga Record: 0-from-1

Another from the Todd Pletcher camp and probably their best chance. Bolted up in the G2 John A. Nerud Stakes at Belmont last month (5 lengths) over 7f and before that was a close-up fourth in the Dubai World Cup. Yes, was a beaten odds-on favorite that day in Dubai, so isn’t totally bombproof, but back on his home turf his record is second-to-none with 6 wins from 7 outings. Pletcher has won the race three times, while jockey Irad Ortiz Jr has ridden the winner twice in the last four runnings. Vesatile in terms of trip, but you feel this is his maximum distance. Looks a huge player and the one to beat.

OLYMPIAD

Trainer/Jockey: Bill Mott / Junior Alvarado

Age: 4

Career Record: 10 runs, 7 wins

Career Earnings: $1,407,560

Saratoga Record: 1-from-3

Ridden by the 2014 Whitney Stakes winning rider – Junior Alvarado – and is sure to have his supporters after seeing off Americanrevolution by 2 1/4 lengths at Churchill Downs last month. Before that he’d won three times, so heads here unbeaten this year and on a run of four straight successes. Trip is perfect, as he’s 2-from-2 over this 9f distance, but those looking to take him on might look to the track. He’s raced here three times and despite winning once has also tasted defeat twice at the New York venue. Still has a massive chance and likely to be second in the betting behind Life Is Good.

ZOOMER

Trainer/Jockey: Mark Casse / TBC

Age: 6

Career Record: 37 runs, 11 wins

Career Earnings: $502,150

Saratoga Record: 1-from-1

By far the most experienced in the field, with more than double the outings than another other 2022 Whitney Stakes runner. Therefore, has plenty of experience to call upon, but is the likely outsider in the field despite having bolted up by 7 lengths on this last start at the track. This is a big step up in grade and his speed figures indicate he’s got a bit to find and his age it’s unlikely there is more improvement to come. Add in the that 12 of the last 13 winners have been aged 4 or 5, then he’s got a hefty age trend to overcome too.

DID YOU KNOW? 12 of the last 13 Whitney Stakes winners were aged 4 or 5 years-old, while 8 of the last 10 were 4 year-olds

Whitney Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – IMPROBABLE

2019 – MCKINZIE

2018 – DIVERSIFY

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – FROSTED

2015 – HONOR CODE

2014 – MORENO

2013 – CROSS TRAFFIC

Watch Knicks GoWinning The 2021 Whitney Stakes Again

