As the world’s eyes fixate on the spectacle of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, we’re turning our attention to an equally intriguing aspect of the game – the financial scorecard. Just who are the top-earning athletes taking to the pitch this year?

Looking at estimated on-field salaries over the past year, we have compiled a list of these high-fliers in this year’s Women’s World Cup. From seasoned legends to rising sensations, these athletes prove that talent and financial success go hand in hand in the sport of women’s soccer.

Let’s kick off and take a closer look at the highest earners who will compete in this thrilling tournament.

5. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) – $425,000

Starting our list at number five is Ada Hegerberg. The 28-year-old forward, playing for Lyon, has been capped 77 times and has scored 43 goals for her native Norway. More than her impressive stats, Hegerberg stands as an ambassador for the sport and for gender equality, recognized by Sports Illustrated as one of the most powerful women in sport.

Since winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018, her brand partnerships have ballooned. She has linked with companies like Hublot, Mastercard, and most notably, Nike. Hegerberg’s activism and media presence, including her ESPN+ documentary, have skyrocketed her to international fame, solidifying her status as a top earner.

4. Julie Ertz (USA) – $430,000

Next, at number four, we have Julie Ertz. The USA’s indispensable midfielder for Angel City FC, Ertz has represented her country in 118 games, netting 20 goals, and 6 assists. Since her first cap in 2013, Ertz’s formidable presence on the pitch has been hard to shake.

Ertz, married to NFL tight end Zach Ertz, isn’t just a key player; she’s also a heavy hitter in earnings, boosted by her World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019.

3. Megan Rapinoe (USA) – $447,000

Ranking third in earnings is another American star, Megan Rapinoe. Now 38, and in the twilight of her career, Rapinoe’s contributions extend beyond her 199 caps, 63 goals, and 73 assists for the USA. As a forward for OL Reign and a passionate LGBTQ+ advocate, Rapinoe has used her global platform to support the community.

Her World Cup and Olympic victories, combined with her advocacy, have boosted her earnings and recognition worldwide.

2. Alex Morgan (USA) – $450,000

Just ahead of Rapinoe, at number two, is Alex Morgan. The 34-year-old forward and captain of San Diego Wave FC has a staggering record of 207 caps, 121 goals, and 49 assists for the USA.

A two-time World Cup champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, Morgan’s athletic achievements are matched only by her marketability, making her one of the most recognizable faces in the sport.

1. Sam Kerr (Australia) – $513,000

Finally, topping our list is Sam Kerr, the Australian sensation. Despite an injury that will see her miss the first two World Cup games, Kerr’s earning power is undisputed. At 29, the forward for Chelsea in the FA Women’s Super League has won four titles and scored 63 goals in 120 caps for Australia.

Kerr’s remarkable skills and accomplishments, including the Women’s Super League Player of the Season for 2021-22, have cemented her as one of the all-time greats in women’s soccer, and her earnings certainly reflect that.

