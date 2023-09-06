The 2023 US Open has been thrilling for American tennis.

Players have advanced far in all disciplines: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

With four days left in the tournament, here are the American players still in contention.

1. Women’s Singles – Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

Coco Gauff will play in the semifinals on Thursday night at 7:00 PM EDT against the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

Both Gauff and Muchova are former French Open finalists so they know what it takes to get to the last match of a two-week Grand Slam.

The two played each other just weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open final in Cincinnati, and Gauff won.

Karolina Muchova advanced to the #USOpen semis to set up a rematch with Coco Gauff. The last time they faced off, Gauff defeated her to win the Western & Southern Open 👀 pic.twitter.com/PaeYy9vPmi — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2023

Madison Keys takes on Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night for the final semifinal spot.

The two have never played each other; however, Vondrousova was forced to pull out of women’s doubles competition with shoulder issues.

Madison Keys will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the Quarterfinals of the US Open If Keys played like she did today, will be tough to beat. pic.twitter.com/6GLq3xZr1f — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) September 4, 2023



The winner will play the Australian Open Champion and new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

2. Men’s Singles – Ben Shelton

20-year-old Ben Shelton has a tall order ahead of him.

He will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday.

Shelton has served and played outstanding tennis in New York City, and he will need all of that finesse and skill to get by the virtually unbeatable Djokovic.

Battle of the generations 🧬 20 y/o Shelton will take on 36 y/o Djokovic for a place in the #USOpen final! pic.twitter.com/fmVOgE6Yqk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 6, 2023

3. Women’s Doubles – Jennifer Brady

Despite losing to Caroline Wozniacki last week in singles, Jennifer Brady is paired with Brazilian Luisa Stefani in the women’s doubles semifinal on Thursday.

They will face the 12th-seeded team of Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia.

4. Men’s Doubles – Rajeev Ram And Austin Krajicek

In men’s doubles, the Americans are on opposite teams.

American Rajeev Ram is partnered with Brit Joe Salisbury as the third-seeded team; the duo won the 2021 US Open men’s doubles title.

They face Ram’s compatriot Austin Krajicek and Croatian Ivan Dodig, the second-seeded team, in the men’s doubles semifinals on Thursday.

5. Mixed Doubles – Austin Krajicek, Jessica Pegula And Ben Shelton, Taylor Townsend

Last, but not least, is an all-American mixed doubles semifinal between Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked team, against the high-energy and extremely entertaining duo of Ben Shelton and Taylor Towsend.

Krajicek and Shelton are in contention in more than one event in the final days of the tournament.

Pegula and Krajicek are into the mixed doubles semifinals! They will play Townsend and Shelton! All USA semi! 🇺🇸 😍💪 pic.twitter.com/3Xyn5XsZEr — LaWanda (@lawanda50) September 6, 2023

Well done! Ben Shelton, Taylor Townsend arrive in mixed doubles semifinals at the 2023 US Open pic.twitter.com/kBF8CRlaXo — Craig Blue #FBR 🇺🇦 🟧💙☀️ (@HCraigBlue) September 5, 2023



This match is happening on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM EDT.

