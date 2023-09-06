Tennis News and Rumors

Who Are The Last 8 Americans Standing At The 2023 US Open?

Wendi Oliveros
The 2023 US Open has been thrilling for American tennis.

Players have advanced far in all disciplines: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

With four days left in the tournament, here are the American players still in contention.

1. Women’s Singles – Coco Gauff and Madison Keys

Coco Gauff will play in the semifinals on Thursday night at 7:00 PM EDT against the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

Both Gauff and Muchova are former French Open finalists so they know what it takes to get to the last match of a two-week Grand Slam.

The two played each other just weeks ago at the Western & Southern Open final in Cincinnati, and Gauff won.

Madison Keys takes on Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night for the final semifinal spot.

The two have never played each other; however, Vondrousova was forced to pull out of women’s doubles competition with shoulder issues.


The winner will play the Australian Open Champion and new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.

 2. Men’s Singles – Ben Shelton

20-year-old Ben Shelton has a tall order ahead of him.

He will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday.

Shelton has served and played outstanding tennis in New York City, and he will need all of that finesse and skill to get by the virtually unbeatable Djokovic.

3. Women’s Doubles – Jennifer Brady

Who Are The Last 8 Americans Standing At The 2023 US Open?

Despite losing to Caroline Wozniacki last week in singles, Jennifer Brady is paired with Brazilian Luisa Stefani in the women’s doubles semifinal on Thursday.

They will face the 12th-seeded team of Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia.

4. Men’s Doubles – Rajeev Ram And Austin Krajicek

In men’s doubles, the Americans are on opposite teams.

American Rajeev Ram is partnered with Brit Joe Salisbury as the third-seeded team; the duo won the 2021 US Open men’s doubles title.

Who Are The Last 8 Americans Standing At The 2023 US Open?

They face Ram’s compatriot Austin Krajicek and Croatian Ivan Dodig, the second-seeded team, in the men’s doubles semifinals on Thursday.

Who Are The Last 8 Americans Standing At The 2023 US Open?

5. Mixed Doubles – Austin Krajicek, Jessica Pegula And Ben Shelton, Taylor Townsend

Last, but not least, is an all-American mixed doubles semifinal between Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked team, against the high-energy and extremely entertaining duo of Ben Shelton and Taylor Towsend.

Krajicek and Shelton are in contention in more than one event in the final days of the tournament.


This match is happening on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM EDT.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
