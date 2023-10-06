Who are the top 10 Milwaukee Brewers home run hitters ever?

In the 15th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the Milwaukee Brewers. The list includes the 1969 Seattle Pilots.

10) Paul Molitor

The Hall of Fame infielder from St. Paul, Minnesota had 160 home runs with the Brewers from 1978 to 1992. He had nine home runs as an All-Star in 1980, 10 home runs as an All-Star in 1985, 13 home runs as an All-Star in 1988, 17 home runs as an All-Star in 1991, and 12 home runs as an All-Star in 1992.

9) Jeromy Burnitz

The right fielder from Westminster, California had 165 home runs with the Brewers from 1996 to 2001. He had a career-high 38 home runs with the Brewers in 1998, and 33 home runs as an All-Star in 1999. On September 25, 2001, Burnitz and Brewers teammate Richie Sexson became the first teammates in Major League Baseball history to both hit three home runs in a game in a 9-4 Milwaukee win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

8) Greg Vaughn

The leftfielder from Sacramento, California had 169 home runs with the Brewers from 1989 to 1996. He had 30 home runs as an All-Star in 1993 with the Brewers and 41 home runs as an All-Star in 1996, when he shared his time with the Brewers and San Diego Padres.

7) Ben Oglivie

The leftfielder from Colon, Panama had 176 home runs with the Brewers from 1978 to 1986. He led the American League with 41 home runs as an All-Star in 1980, and then had 34 home runs as an All-Star in 1982, and 13 home runs as an All-Star in 1983. In 1980, Oglivie became the first player born outside the United States to lead the American League in home runs.

6) Cecil Cooper

The first baseman from Brenham, Texas had 201 home runs with the Brewers from 1977 to 1987. He had a career-high 32 home runs as an All-Star in 1982. Cooper also 24 home runs as an All-Star in 1979, 25 home runs as an All-Star in 1980, 30 home runs as an All-Star in 1983, and 16 home runs as an All-Star in 1985.

5) Gorman Thomas

The centerfielder from Charleston, South Carolina had 208 home runs with the Brewers from 1973 to 1976, and again from 1978 to 1983. He led the American League with 45 home runs in 1979 and the Major Leagues in home runs with 39 in 1982. As an All-Star in 1981, Thomas had 21 home runs. In 1977, Thomas did not play in the Majors as he played for the Spokane Indians in the minor leagues.

4) Geoff Jenkins

The left fielder from Olympia, Washington had 212 home runs with the Brewers from 1998 to 2007. He had a career-high 34 home runs in 2000, and 28 home runs as a National League All-Star in 2003.

3) Prince Fielder

The first baseman from Ontario, California had 230 home runs with the Brewers from 2005 to 2011. Fielder set the Brewers single season record for most home runs in a season as he had 50 as a National League All-Star in 2007. Fielder then had 46 home runs as an All-Star in 2009 and 38 home runs as an All-Star in 2011. Prince, and his father Cecil, are the only father-son duo in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in a season. Cecil Fielder hit 51 home runs with the Detroit Tigers in 1990.

2) Robin Yount

The Hall of Fame shortstop and centerfielder from Danville, Illinois had 251 home runs with the Brewers from 1974 to 1993. He had a career-high 29 home runs in 1982. That year Yount was the American League Most Valuable Player and All-Star. Yount also had 23 home runs as an All-Star in 1980 and 17 home runs as an All-Star in 1983. As a rookie in 1974, Yount hit three home runs. He is the last Major League Baseball player to hit a home run at age 18. In 1989, Yount hit 21 home runs. He was an American League most valuable player, but not an All-Star.

1) Ryan Braun

The left fielder from Mission Hills, California had 352 home runs with the Brewers from 2007 to 2020. The six-time All-Star led the National League with 41 home runs in 2012. Braun also had 34 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year in 2007, and 33 home runs as the National League MVP in 2011.