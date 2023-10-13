Who are the top 10 New York Mets home run hitters ever?

In the 17th feature of an extensive series, we will take a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we feature the New York Mets.

10) Todd Hundley

The catcher from Martinsville, Virginia had 124 home runs with the Mets from 1991 to 1998. He set the Mets single season record for most home runs as a catcher (41) in 1996. The 41 home runs are the fourth most in a season by a catcher in Major League Baseball history. It was the first of two straight years Hundley was a National League All-Star. He had 30 home runs in 1997.

9) Lucas Duda

The first baseman from Los Angeles, California had 125 home runs with the Mets from 2010 to 2017. In 2014, Duda hit 30 home runs, a career-high. The following season he hit eight home runs in a week from July 25 to August 1, 2015. What was significant about this stretch was the fact all of his eight hits were home runs.

8) Michael Conforto

The outfielder from Seattle, Washington had 132 home runs with the Mets from 2015 to 2021. As an All-Star in 2017, he had 27 home runs, and then a career-high 33 home runs in 2019.

7) Carlos Beltran

The centerfielder from Manati, Puerto Rico had 149 home runs with the Mets from 2005 to 2011. As a Met, he was an All-Star five times and had a career-high 41 home runs in 2006.

6) Dave Kingman

The outfielder and first baseman from Pendleton, Oregon had 154 home runs with the Mets from 1975 to 1977, and from 1981 to 1983. Kingman had 37 home runs as an All-Star with the Mets in 1976, and led the National League with 37 home runs in 1982. Despite leading the National League with 37 home runs, Kingman only batted .204 and struck out 156 times, which led Major League Baseball.

4) Howard Johnson

The two-time All-Star third baseman from Clearwater, Florida had 192 home runs with the Mets from 1985 to 1993. Johnson had 36 home runs as a National League All-Star in 1989, and led Major League Baseball as a National League All-Star in 1991.

4) Pete Alonso

The three-time All-Star first baseman from Tampa, Florida has 192 home runs with the Mets since 2019. In his first Major League Baseball season of 2019, Alonso hit 53 dingers, which led Major League Baseball. That year Alonso also set the Major League record for most home runs by a rookie in a single season and the most home runs by a Met in a single season. Alonso was a National League All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year in 2019. As a National League All-Star with the Mets in 2022 and 2023, he hit 40 home runs and 46 home runs respectively.

3) Mike Piazza

The Hall of Fame catcher from Norristown, Pennsylvania had 220 home runs with the Mets from 1998 to 2005. In that time he was a seven-time National League All-Star (1998 to 2002, and 2004 to 2005). Piazza’s 40 home runs in 1999 tied a career high as he also had 40 home runs with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1997. When Piazza hit 40 home runs in 1999, he did so without hitting two home runs in a single game. That is the most home runs by a player in a season without having a multi-home run game.

2) David Wright

The seven-time All-Star third baseman from Norfolk, Virginia had 242 home runs with the Mets from 2004 to 2016. He had a career-high 33 home runs in 2008. That season Wright became the first Mets player to win the Silver Slugger Award two consecutive seasons at third base. He had 30 home runs when he received the honour in 2007.

1) Darryl Strawberry

The seven-time All-Star right fielder from Los Angeles, California had 252 home runs with the Mets from 1983 to 1990. He had 23 home runs as the National League Rookie of the Year in 1983. When the Mets won the 1986 World Series, Strawberry had three postseason home runs. The dingers came in a 6-5 Mets win over the Houston Astros in game three of the National League Championship Series, in a 2-1 Mets win over the Astros in game five of the National League Championship Series, and in an 8-5 Mets win over the Boston Red Sox in game seven of the World Series. In 1988, Strawberry led the National League with 39 home runs.