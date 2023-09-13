Who did the Winnipeg Jets name as captain?

The Winnipeg Jets named Adam Lowry of St. Louis, Missouri as team captain according to Darren Bernhardt of CBC News on Tuesday. He becomes the seventh active American born captain in the National Hockey League.

Who are the other six active American born captains?

Of the seven active American born captains, three are on a Canadian team. Lowry is joined by Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona (the Ottawa Senators), and defenseman Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida (the Vancouver Canucks). The other four American captains are Kyle Okposo of Saint Paul, Minnesota (Buffalo Sabres), Dylan Larkin of Waterford, Michigan (Detroit Red Wings), Anders Lee of Edina, Minnesota (New York Islanders), and Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan (New York Rangers).

Adam Lowry’s 2022-23 NHL statistics

This past season, Lowry had 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points. He was a +4 with 48 penalty minutes, two power-play points, five shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 126 shots on goal, 595 faceoff wins, 46 blocked shots, 161 hits, 28 takeaways and 24 giveaways.

Three Shorthanded Goals came in Jets wins

Of Lowry’s five shorthanded points, three were shorthanded goals. The shorthanded goals came in Jets wins. The first came on October 27, 2022 in a 6-4 Jets win over the Los Angeles Kings. Lowry scored from David Gustafsson of Tingsryd, Sweden and Dylan DeMelo of London, Ontario at 18:03 of the first period. The second came on November 5, 2022 in a 4-0 Jets shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Lowry scored from Brenden Dillon of New Westminster, British Columbia and DeMelo at 13:33 of the second period, which put Winnipeg up 2-0 at the time. The third came on March 21, 2023 in a 2-1 Jets win over the Arizona Coyotes. DeMelo scored from Morgan Barron of Halifax, Nova Scotia and defenseman Neal Pionk of Omaha, Nebraska at 11:33 of the first period, and also put the Jets up 2-0 at the time.

Two Game Winning Goals

Lowry’s first game-winning goal was the shorthanded marker in the Jets win over the Coyotes on March 21. The second game-winner came on March 23 in a 3-2 Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks. Lowry scored from Dillon and Pionk.

Nine Seasons with the Jets

Lowry has played nine seasons with the Jets since 2014-15. In 621 games, he has 93 goals and 111 assists for 204 points. Lowry is a +15 with 335 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, 18 shorthanded points, 15 game-winning goals, 863 shots on goal, 4342 faceoff wins, 354 blocked shots, 1696 hits, 263 takeaways, and 154 giveaways.