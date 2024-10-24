MLB News and Rumors

Who were the 2024 ALCS and NLCS MVPs?

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

As we approach the 2024 World Series, it is time to look back at who were the most valuable players of the 2024 American League Championship Series and the 2024 National League Championship Series.

ALCS MVP

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Panorama City, California received the honour. He is the fourth designated hitter to receive the ALCS MVP Award following David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox (2004), Delmon Young of the Detroit Tigers (2012), and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros (2021).

In five games against the Cleveland Guardians, the 2017 National League Most Valuable Player only batted .222, but had four home runs and seven runs batted in. Stanton scored five runs, and had four hits, and three walks, with an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .889. What was remarkable from the five games, is that all of Stanton’s four hits were home runs.

This was the second time in Stanton’s career he had four home runs in a playoff series. The first time was the 2020 American League Divisional Series. In this five game set, the Yankees lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Rays. Stanton had 10 runs batted in, to go along with his four home runs.

NLCS MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman of Pontiac, Michigan received the honour. He is the fourth shortstop to win the NLCS MVP Award following Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals (1985), Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs (2016), and Corey Seager of the Dodgers (2020).

In six games against the New York Mets, Edman hit with remarkable consistency. He had a batting average of .407, as he had 11 hits in 27 at bats. Four of the 11 hits were extra base hits, as Edman had three doubles and one home run. He also scored five runs, and had one stolen base, with 17 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .393, and a slugging percentage of .630.

Edman’s sacrifice bunt came in game one of the NLCS, a 9-0 Dodgers win. Edman’s sacrifice fly came in game three of the NLCS, an 8-0 Yankees win. Edman’s home run came in game six on Sunday. It was a two-run shot in the the third inning, and came in a 10-5 Yankees win.

 

 

 

ALCS Dodgers MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

