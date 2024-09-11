NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 1 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Jeremy Freeborn
Baker Mayfield

The first week of the 2024 National Football League regular season is now complete. Let’s take a look at the top five performers (offensive players and kickers) on winning teams.

4) Jake Moody–San Francisco 49ers

The native of Commerce, Michigan was the primary reason why the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Jets 32-19 on Monday night. Moody made field goals of 46 yards, 51 yards, 31 yards, 53 yards, 23 yards and 42 yards. He also made two converts and scored 62.5% of San Francisco’s points. Moody is the fourth 49ers kicker of all-time to kick six field goals in one game (a franchise record). The other three who accomplished the feat were Robbie Gould of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, Jeff Wilkins of Youngstown, Ohio, and Ray Wersching of Mondsee, Austria.

4) Chris Boswell–Pittsburgh Steelers

The native of Fort Worth, Texas scored all of 18 points for the Steelers on Sunday in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Boswell made field goals of 57 yards, 51 yards, 44 yards, 56 yards, 40 yards and 25 yards. Like Moody, Boswell tied the franchise record for most field goals in a game with six. Boswell tied the record previously set by Gary Anderson of Parys, South Africa, and Jeff Reed of Kansas City, Missouri.

3) Saquon Barkley–Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley had three touchdowns for the Eagles in their 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers on Friday from Sao Paulo, Brazil. In his Philadelphia debut, Barkley of Bronx, New York, had 24 rushes for 109 rushing yards and two catches for 23 receiving yards.

2) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

Allen of Firebaugh, California completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 passing yards, and two touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 39 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 34-28 Bills win over the Arizona Cardinals.

1) Baker Mayfield–Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield of Austin, Texas completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns, along with three rushes for 21 rushing yards in a 37-20 Buccaneers win over the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
