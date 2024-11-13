The 10th week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams.

5) Derek Carr

After missing three games earlier this season with an oblique injury, it appears Saints quarterback Derek Carr of Bakersfield, California has everything under control now. On Sunday, Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 269 passing yards and two touchdown passes, along with four rushes for 17 rushing yards. Both touchdowns went to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling of St. Petersburg, Florida for major scores of 40 yards and two yards.

4) Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on Sunday. Brock Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona, the Pro Bowler from last season, completed 25 of 36 passes for 353 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushes for 17 rushing yards. Purdy’s touchdown passes were to rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall of Phoenix, Arizona (40 yards), and to tight end George Kittle of Madison, Wisconsin (11 yards). With the win, the 49ers improved to a record of five wins and four losses. They are in second place in the NFC West, but not in a playoff spot.

3) Kyler Murray

The team that is surprisingly in first place in the NFC West at six wins and four losses, and in a playoff spot are the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, Murray of Bedford, Texas completed 22 of 24 passes for 266 passing yards, and one touchdown pass, along with three rushes for 21 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as the Cardinals clobbered the New York Jets 31-6. Murray had a one-yard rushing touchdown and a 12-yard rushing touchdown, and a nine-yard touchdown pass to rookie star Marvin Harrison Jr.

2) Jalen Hurts

The Eagles continue to have high octane offense. On Sunday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas completed 14 of 20 passes for 202 passing yards and two touchdown passes, along with seven rushes for 56 rushing yards and another two major scores as the Eagles beat the offensively inept and defensively inept Dallas Cowboys 34-6. With the win, the Eagles moved into first place in the NFC East at seven wins and two losses.

1) Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are at seven wins and three losses, and second in the AFC North. On Thursday, Jackson threw an 84 yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace of Fort Worth, Texas, the longest touchdown pass of his career, as the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-34. Jackson also completed 25 of 33 passes for 290 passing yards, and four touchdown passes, along with seven rushes for 33 yards.