The 11th week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams.

5) Joe Mixon

The Dallas Cowboys are historically awful at the moment. They have now had a NFL record six consecutive games at home where they have been down by 20 points or more. Dallas’s defensive line is also atrocious as they have given up 151 yards per game. Only the Carolina Panthers are worse at 160 yards per game. On Monday night, the running back who feasted on the Cowboys was Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon of Oakley, California, who had 20 rushes for 109 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with two catches for 44 receiving yards in a 34-10 Texans win.

4) Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints got a complete offensive performance from Taysom Hill of Pocatello, Idaho. He had seven rushes for 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns, eight catches for 50 receiving yards and 18 passing yards in a 35-14 New Orleans romp over the Cleveland Browns.

3) Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are at .500 after beating the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was solid as he completed 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards passing and four touchdowns.

2) Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix of Arkadelphia, Arkansas had a game for the ages on Sunday. He completed 28 of 33 passes for 307 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 38-6 Broncos romp over the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Nix became only the second rookie quarterback ever to have 300+ passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 140+ in a game. Nix’s quarterback rating on Sunday was 145.3. The only other rookie quarterback to accomplish the feat was Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California, who completed 30 of 42 passes for 470 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 147.8 in a 39-27 Texans win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2023.

1) Jared Goff

The Lions were incredible passing the ball and running the ball on Sunday as they had a franchise record 645 total yards in a 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Goff of Novato, California completed 24 of 29 passes for 412 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with four rushes for 21 rushing yards.