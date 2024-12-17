The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 15. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Davante Adams

For the last decade, you can make the argument that Davante Adams of Redwood City, California has been the best wide receiver in the entire league. On Sunday, he had his best game of the season and as a member of the New York Jets. Adams caught nine passes for 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 32-25 Jets win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in northern Florida. The touchdown catches were one yard and 71 yards.

4) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered the biggest upset of the weekend as they stunned the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas was the catalyst of the Tampa offense as he completed 22 of 27 passes for 288 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 25 rushing yards. Mayfield had great chemistry with wide receiver Mike Evans of Galveston, Texas, who had nine catches for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With the win, the Buccaneers now lead the NFC West at eight wins and six losses.

3) Aaron Rodgers

The man who found Adams regularly for the Jets against the Jaguars on Sunday was the future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers of Chico, California. Rodgers completed 16 of 30 passes for 289 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with six rushes for 45 rushing yards. In addition to throwing two touchdowns to Adams, Rodgers threw a 22 yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson of Chicago, Illinois.

2) Josh Allen

The native of Firebaugh, California made his case for NFL MVP on Sunday afternoon. In the highest scoring game in the NFL this season, Allen completed 23 of 34 passes for 362 passing yards, and two touchdown passes, along with 11 rushes for 68 rushing yards and another two major scores. Buffalo beat Detroit 48-42.

1) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 35-14 on Sunday. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida completed 21 of 25 passes for 290 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with six rushes for 65 rushing yards. Jackson had two of his touchdown passes to Rashod Bateman of Tifton, Georgia.