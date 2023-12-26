The NFL had a full slate of games on Christmas weekend. Here were the top five offensive performances on winning teams from Week 16.

5) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers beat the Carolina Panthers 33-30 on Christmas Eve thanks to a game-winning 32-yard field goal by Anders Carlson of Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was a strong performance for Packers quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with two rushes for 12 rushing yards and another major score.

4) Joe Flacco

The 38-year-old native of Voorhees, New Jersey who has been called Grandpa by his teammates in Cleveland, has continued his brilliance as a starting quarterback in Cleveland. On Sunday in a 36-22 Browns win over the Houston Texans, Flacco completed 27 of 42 passes for 368 passing yards, three touchdowns and one rushing yard. With the win, the Browns have improved to a record of 10 wins and five losses, and have the fifth seed in the American Football Conference.

3) Breece Hall

It was a meaningless game in the Meadowlands on Sunday, but New York Jets running back Breece Hall of Omaha, Nebraska still played football at a high level. He had 20 rushes for 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns and 12 catches for 96 receiving yards, as the Jets beat the Washington Commanders 30-28.

2) George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver from Hoover, Alabama was very ordinary in seven of eight games prior to Sunday and simply did not deliver on a consistent basis. That is why I left him on my bench in my fantasy pool! Then on Sunday, Pickens was spectacular. The 22-year-old product from the University of Georgia had four catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11. Pickens’s first touchdown was 86 yards from Mason Rudolph. With the win, the Steelers improve to a record of eight wins and seven losses.

1) Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver from Miami, Florida had 11 catches for 265 yards, and was the primary target for Flacco. Cooper’s 265 receiving yards set a Browns’s single game record. The old record belonged to Josh Gordon of Houston, Texas, who had 261 receiving yards in a 32-28 Browns loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, 2013.