The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 16. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings stayed pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North as both teams have spectacular records of 13 wins and two losses. On Sunday, the Vikings won their eighth game in a row as they went into the Pacific Northwest region and beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-24. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California completed 22 of 35 passes for 246 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for another 11 rushing yards. Darnold had strong chemistry with Justin Jefferson of St. Rose, Louisiana, who had 10 receptions for 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

4) Bryce Young

The Panthers’s season is done, but their offense has come to life. On Sunday, Panthers second year player Bryce Young of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania continued to show improvement at the quarterback position. In a 36-30 Panthers overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, Young completed 27 of 36 passes for 158 passing yards along with two touchdowns, and had five rushes for 68 rushing yards another major score.

3) Jared Goff

The Lions proved to the football world on Sunday that their offense can still be effective in the colder climate and not just in the dome. Quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California was exceptional, as he completed 23 of 32 passes for 336 passing yards and three touchdowns in a convincing 34-17 Lions win over the Chicago Bears.

2) Jonathan Taylor

It has been a tough season injury wise for Jonathan Taylor. However, when healthy, the native of Salem, New Jersey can be an exceptional back. On Sunday, Taylor had 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 38-30.

1) Jayden Daniels

It is a slam dunk that Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California will be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, Daniels helped Washington improve to 10-5 with a 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels completed 24 of 39 passes for 258 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also led Washington with 81 rushing yards.