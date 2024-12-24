NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 16 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24309315_168396541_lowres-2

The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 16. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings stayed pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North as both teams have spectacular records of 13 wins and two losses. On Sunday, the Vikings won their eighth game in a row as they went into the Pacific Northwest region and beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-24. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California completed 22 of 35 passes for 246 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for another 11 rushing yards. Darnold had strong chemistry with Justin Jefferson of St. Rose, Louisiana, who had 10 receptions for 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

4) Bryce Young

The Panthers’s season is done, but their offense has come to life. On Sunday, Panthers second year player Bryce Young of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania continued to show improvement at the quarterback position. In a 36-30 Panthers overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals, Young completed 27 of 36 passes for 158 passing yards along with two touchdowns, and had five rushes for 68 rushing yards another major score.

3) Jared Goff

The Lions proved to the football world on Sunday that their offense can still be effective in the colder climate and not just in the dome. Quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California was exceptional, as he completed 23 of 32 passes for 336 passing yards and three touchdowns in a convincing 34-17 Lions win over the Chicago Bears.

2) Jonathan Taylor

It has been a tough season injury wise for Jonathan Taylor. However, when healthy, the native of Salem, New Jersey can be an exceptional back. On Sunday, Taylor had 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 38-30.

1) Jayden Daniels

It is a slam dunk that Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California will be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. On Sunday, Daniels helped Washington improve to 10-5 with a 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels completed 24 of 39 passes for 258 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also led Washington with 81 rushing yards.

 

 

Topics  
Colts Commanders Lions NFL News and Rumors Panthers Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24601647_168396541_lowres-2

Top Four Games In Week 17 Of 2024 NFL Season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24309315_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 16 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24667061_168396541_lowres-2
Four Upsets From Week 16 Of 2024 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24668137_168396541_lowres-3
Top Five Games in Week 16 of 2024 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 19 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 15 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24995901_168396541_lowres-2
Four Upsets From Week 15 Of 2024 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24668137_168396541_lowres-3
Top Four Games in Week 15 of 2024 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top