The 2024 National Football League season continued with Week 17. Here are the top five performers from winning teams.

5) Lamar Jackson

In the very rare Wednesday Christmas game, the Baltimore Ravens pounded the Houston Texans 31-2. It was a notable game for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida. Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushes for 87 receiving yards and another major score. Jackson also became the NFL’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks. He now has 6110 rushing yards, which is one more yard than Michael Vick’s 6109 rushing yards.

4) Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders clinched a playoff spot after beating the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 in overtime. It was a sensational game for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels of Fontana, California, who completed 24 of 36 passes for 227 passing yards, and three touchdowns, along with 16 rushes for 127 rushing yards. It was the first time that Daniels eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards. Daniels’s game-winning touchdown pass was two yards to tight end Zach Ertz of Orange, California.

3) Drew Lock

The New York Giants were a 7.5 point underdog against the Indianapolis Colts, but in the process scored 45 points en route to a 45-33 win. Giants quarterback Drew Lock of Columbia, Missouri was outstanding, as he completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 passing yards and four touchdowns and another rushing touchdown. Lock had great chemistry with wide receiver Malik Nabers of Lafayette, Louisiana, who had seven catches for 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

2) Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals stayed alive in the NFL playoff hunt with a 30-24 overtime win over the Denver Broncos. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa completed 39 of 49 passes for 412 passing yards and three touchdown passes, along with four rushes for 25 rushing yards and another major score.

1) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved into first place in the NFC South with a 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was a great game for Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas, who completed 27 of 32 passes for 359 passing yards and five touchdowns, and two rushing yards. Mayfield threw two touchdowns each to Mike Evans of Galveston, Texas and rookie Jalen McMillan of Fresno, California.