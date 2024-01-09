The NFL had a full slate of games on New Year’s Eve weekend. Here were the top five offensive performances on winning teams from Week 18.

5) Carson Wentz–

Carson Wentz of Raleigh, North Carolina has not been in southern California long, but made an impact in a meaningless game on Sunday. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 17 rushes for 56 yards and another major score as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 21-20. The 49ers enter the playoffs as the top seed in the NFC, and as a result get a first round bye. The Rams are the sixth seed and will play in Detroit on Sunday night.

4) Derek Carr–

The New Orleans Saints were eliminated from the playoffs later in the day on Sunday, but at the time they needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr of Fresno, California, completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with one rush for six yards as the Saints clobbered the Atlanta Falcons 48-17.

3) Breece Hall–

It was wintery conditions in Foxboro on Sunday, as the New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets in an AFC East Division matchup. However, the heavy snow did not stop Jets running back Breece Hall of Omaha, Nebraska. Hall had 37 rushes for 1768 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with two catches for 12 yards as the Jets beat the Patriots 17-3.

2) CeeDee Lamb–

The Cowboys won the NFC East on Sunday by the fact they beat the Washington Commanders 38-10. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of Opelousas, Louisiana had 13 catches for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns, along with one rush for seven yards.

1) Nico Collins–

The Houston Texans clinched a playoff spot with a narrow 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Texans were led by wide receiver Nico Collins of Birmingham, Alabama, who had nine catches for 195 yards and one touchdown, including a 75 yard touchdown catch from Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the first quarter.