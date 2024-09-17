Week two of the 2024 National Football League season is now concluded. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Marvin Harrison Jr.

We all know what a great wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. was with his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Now on Sunday, we saw what a great wideout his son can be. Marvin Harrison Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, had four catches for 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 Cardinals romp over the Los Angeles Rams. Harrison Jr.’s two touchdowns were the first two major scores in the game. They were for 23 yards and 60 yards, and both came in the first quarter.

4) Derek Carr

The Saints were the underdog against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. I guess New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr of Bakersfield, California did not get the memo. Carr completed 11 of 16 passes for 243 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with one one-yard touchdown run in a 44-19 Saints win over Dallas. New Orleans is 2-0 and have scored 91 points in the process.

3) James Cook

In the Thursday nighter, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 31-10, and Bills running back James Cook of Miami, Florida was outstanding. He had 95 total yards (78 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards) and had three touchdowns (two on the ground and one in the air).

2) Kyler Murray

Harrison Jr. was not the only player on the Cardinals to have a fine game against the Rams. So did Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray of Bedford, Texas. Murray completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 59 rushing yards.

1) Alvin Kamara

Like the Cardinals, the Saints had two players that cracked the top five. On Sunday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara of Atlanta, Georgia found the end zone four times (three touchdown runs and one catch). He had 20 rushes for 115 rushing yards and two catches for 65 yards.