Week four of the 2024 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams. This season, we are including kickers.

5) Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida was steady on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in a 35-10 win. Jackson completed 13 of 18 passes for 156 passing yards and two touchdown passes, along with six rushes for 54 yards and another major score. The Ravens improved to .500 with the win.

4) Nick Folk

The Tennessee Titans spanked the Miami Dolphins 31-12 on Monday night and a major reason was because of their kicking game. Titans kicker Nick Folk of Los Angeles, California made five field goals and one convert. The field goals were for 53 yards, 52 yards, 47 yards, 51 yards and 29 yards. This was Tennessee’s first win of the 2024 NFL regular season.

3) Jared Goff

Another exceptional performer on Monday night was Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California. Goff completed all 18 pass attempts for 292 passing yards and two touchdowns, and even had a seven yard touchdown catch from Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in a 42-29 Lions win over the Seattle Seahawks. With the win, the Lions improve to 3-1, while this was Seattle’s first loss of the season.

2) Baker Mayfield

The legend of Baker Mayfield continues. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed 30 of 47 passes for 347 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushes for 10 yards and another major score in a 33-16 romp over the Philadelphia Eagles. The native of Austin, Texas, has now led Tampa to a 3-1 record, and the Buccaneers have nothing to worry about at quarterback with the retirement to Tom Brady.

1) Derrick Henry

Another Ravens performer on Sunday night was running back Derrick Henry of Yulee, Florida. Henry dazzled as he got through the Bills defensive line with ease. He had 24 rushes for 199 rushing yards and one touchdown, and three catches for 10 yards and another major score.