Week three of the 2024 National Football League season is now concluded. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams star was the best running back of the week. He had 24 carries for 89 rushing yards and two touchdown runs, along with two catches for 27 receiving yards and another major score in a 27-24 Rams upset win over the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. This was the first Rams win of the season as they previously lost 26-20 to the Detroit Lions and 41-10 to the Arizona Cardinals.

4) Andy Dalton

The Carolina Panthers have not had much success recently. They only won two games all of last season, and with Bryce Young at the helm the first two weeks, Carolina was outscored 73-13. However, a quarterback change can do wonders. On Sunday, we saw the great Andy Dalton of Katy, Texas. Dalton completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-22 Panthers win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

3) Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings are a surprising 3-0 and a major reason has been the play of Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California, who they signed in the offseason from the San Francisco 49ers. After a season as the primary backup to Brock Purdy, Darnold got the starting job this year in Minnesota when J.J. McCarthy had a season ending knee surgery in the preseason. On Sunday, Darnold completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 Vikings romp over the Houston Texans. So far this season, Darnold leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes.

2) Jayden Daniels

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was nearly perfect on Monday night. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 12 rushes for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown as the Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33.

1) Josh Allen

The native of Firebaugh, California had an exceptional performance Monday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen completed 23 of 30 passes for 263 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also had six rushes for 44 rushing yards in a 47-10 Buffalo Bills win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the win, the Bills are 3-0 and lead the AFC East.