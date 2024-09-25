NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

Week three of the 2024 National Football League season is now concluded. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams star was the best running back of the week. He had 24 carries for 89 rushing yards and two touchdown runs, along with two catches for 27 receiving yards and another major score in a 27-24 Rams upset win over the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. This was the first Rams win of the season as they previously lost 26-20 to the Detroit Lions and 41-10 to the Arizona Cardinals.

4) Andy Dalton

The Carolina Panthers have not had much success recently. They only won two games all of last season, and with Bryce Young at the helm the first two weeks, Carolina was outscored 73-13. However, a quarterback change can do wonders. On Sunday, we saw the great Andy Dalton of Katy, Texas. Dalton completed 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-22 Panthers win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

3) Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings are a surprising 3-0 and a major reason has been the play of Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California, who they signed in the offseason from the San Francisco 49ers. After a season as the primary backup to Brock Purdy, Darnold got the starting job this year in Minnesota when J.J. McCarthy had a season ending knee surgery in the preseason. On Sunday, Darnold completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 Vikings romp over the Houston Texans. So far this season, Darnold leads the NFL with eight touchdown passes.

2) Jayden Daniels

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was nearly perfect on Monday night. He completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 12 rushes for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown as the Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33.

1) Josh Allen

The native of Firebaugh, California had an exceptional performance Monday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen completed 23 of 30 passes for 263 passing yards and four touchdown passes. He also had six rushes for 44 rushing yards in a 47-10 Buffalo Bills win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the win, the Bills are 3-0 and lead the AFC East.

Topics  
Bills Commanders NFL News and Rumors Panthers Rams Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson

Does this become a must win for Baltimore?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Alvin Kamara RB New Orleans Saints
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 2 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
davante-adams-1040x572
Eight Week Two Upsets in 2024 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baker Mayfield
Two most notable week two NFL matchups
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 12 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Baker Mayfield
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 1 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22027509_168396541_lowres-2
Three week one upsets in 2024 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Two former no.1 draft picks battle on opening weekend
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 8 2024
More News
Arrow to top