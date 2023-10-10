NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 5 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Jeremy Freeborn
D.J. Moore

The fifth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions quarterback from Novato, California completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 passing yards and three touchdowns, to go along with one touchdown run in a 42-24 Detroit win over the Carolina Panthers. With the win, the Lions improve to a record of four wins and one loss, and have a very comfortable lead in the NFC North.

4) Brock Purdy

Heading into week five, the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys was supposed to be the best game of the week. The 49ers had a perfect record of four wins and zero losses, and leading the NFC West, while the Cowboys had a record of three wins and one loss, and in second place in the NFC East. At the end of the day, this game was anything but close, as the 49ers came away with a 42-10 clobbering over the Cowboys. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona had a masterful game, as he completed 17 of 24 passes for 252 passing yards and four touchdowns. Three of the touchdown passes went to tight end George Kittle.

3) Ja’Marr Chase

You knew it would be just a matter of time before the Cincinnati Bengals offense broke out after an inconsistent start. On Sunday, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of Harvey, Louisiana was the offensive star as he had 15 catches for 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 Cincinnati win over the Arizona Cardinals. In the process, Chase set the Bengals record for most catches in a game.

2) Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback from Kennesaw, Georgia completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 57 yards in a 40-20 Bears win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. It was Chicago’s first win of the 2023 NFL season.

1) DJ Moore

The beneficiary to Fields’s great game on Sunday was wide receiver DJ Moore of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Moore had eight catches for 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His touchdowns were of 20, 11 and 56 yards.

 

Bears NFL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
