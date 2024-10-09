The fifth week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams. Interestingly all players this week are quarterbacks, with two rookie quarterbacks on the list.

5) Kyler Murray

In the biggest upset of the week, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-23 as a 7.5 point underdog. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray of Bedford, Texas completed 19 of 30 passes for 195 passing yards and one touchdown pass along with seven rushes for 83 rushing yards and another major score. Murray began the game with a 50 yard touchdown run.

4) Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback out of the University of Oregon completed 19 of 27 passes for 206 passing yards, along with two touchdown passes. He also had eight rushes for nine yards and a rushing touchdown as the Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18. After a shaky start to the season where Dencer lost their first two games, all of a sudden they have won three straight.

3) Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears’s first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had an excellent game on Sunday. Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. completed 20 of 29 passes for 304 passing yards, and two touchdowns, along with five rushes for 34 yards as Chicago beat the Carolina Panthers 36-10. Both of Williams’s touchdowns went to wide receiver D.J. Moore of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ironically, the Panthers traded Moore and their first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (Williams) for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (Panthers selected Bryce Young).

2) Lamar Jackson

The Ravens continue to be great offensively, and Jackson continues to be the focal point of the Baltimore offense. On Sunday, the Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41-38 in overtime. Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida completed 26 of 42 passes for 348 passing yards, along with four touchdown passes, and 12 rushes for 55 rushing yards.

1) Kirk Cousins

Thursday was a record-breaking night for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins of Barrington, Illinois. In prime time, Cousins completed 42 of 58 passes for 509 passing yards, with four touchdown passes as Atlanta beat Tampa Bay 36-30 in overtime. Cousins broke the Falcons franchise record for most passing yards in a game.