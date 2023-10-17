The sixth week of the 2023 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five offensive performers on winning teams.

5) Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders quarterback from Waynesville, North Carolina completed 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns, along with three rushing yards in a 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The passing yards total may not have been very high, but Howell was able to complete touchdown passes to running back Antonio Gibson of Stockbridge, Georgia (one yard), wide receiver Curtis Samuel of Brooklyn New York (seven yards) and running back Brian Robinson Jr. of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (24 yards). With the win, the Commanders improved to a record of three wins and three losses.

4) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are at five wins and one loss, and lead the NFC North. A major reason why has been the efficiency of quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California. On Sunday, Goff completed 30 of 44 passes for 353 passing yards, and two touchdowns, along with three rushing yards in a 20-6 Detroit win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff had a 27-yard first half touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California and a 45-yard second half touchdown to Jameson Williams of St. Louis, Missouri.

3) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback from Sulphur, Louisiana completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 passing yards and one touchdown, along with seven rushes for 40 rushing yards and another major score in a narrow 20-17 Cowboys win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Prescott’s touchdown run was for 18 yards and tied the game at seven points each with six minutes and 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Prescott’s touchdown pass was for two yards and went to Brandin Cooks of Stockton, California with 11 minutes and 19 seconds left in the contest and put the Cowboys up 17-10 at the time.

2) Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins quarterback from Ewa Beach, Hawaii completed 21 of 31 passes for 262 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 Dolphins win over the Carolina Panthers. All three touchdown passes were in the second quarter. Tagovailoa had touchdown passes of three yards to running back Raheem Mostert of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, four yards to Jaylen Waddle of Houston, Texas and 41 yards to Tyreek Hill of Douglas, Georgia.

1) Raheem Mostert

The Dolphins running game continues to be absolutely solid. On Sunday, Mostert had 17 rushes for 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 17 yards and another major score. The touchdown runs were of four yards and one yard, and both came in the second half. With the win, the Dolphins improved to a record of five wins and one loss, and are in first place in the AFC East.