The sixth week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions exploited a banged up Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday afternoon in Texas. Goff completed 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-9 Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys. The most notable major score was a 52-yard flea flicker to Lions tight end Sam Laporta. With the win, Detroit improved to a record of four wins and one loss.

4) Sean Tucker

Hands up if you have heard of this Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from Owings Mills, Maryland. Ranked third on the Buccaneers depth chart at running back behind rookie Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, we saw greatness from Tucker on Sunday. So much so, Buccaneers Todd Bowles is considering utilizing a three-headed monster at running back in the coming weeks. In a 51-27 Buccaneers romp over the New Orleans Saints, Tucker had 14 carries for 136 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with three catches for 56 yards and another major score.

3) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers continue to roll, and on Sunday, beat the Arizona Coyotes 34-13. In an impressive performance at Lambeau, Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 258 passing yards, and four passing touchdowns, along with five rushes for 13 yards.

2) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the second most points for a single game in franchise history in their 51-27 dominant win over the Saints. New Orleans was not just awful in stopping the run, but stopping the pass as well. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with three rushes for 29 rushing yards.

1) Caleb Williams

Williams’s best game of his NFL career so far did not come on American soil, but in Europe. On Sunday, the Bears rookie quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 passing yards, along with four passing touchdowns, and had four rushes for 56 yards in a 35-16 Bears win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.