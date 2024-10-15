NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 6 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24482653_168396541_lowres-2

The sixth week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions exploited a banged up Dallas Cowboys defense on Sunday afternoon in Texas. Goff completed 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-9 Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys. The most notable major score was a 52-yard flea flicker to Lions tight end Sam Laporta. With the win, Detroit improved to a record of four wins and one loss.

4) Sean Tucker

Hands up if you have heard of this Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from Owings Mills, Maryland. Ranked third on the Buccaneers depth chart at running back behind rookie Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, we saw greatness from Tucker on Sunday. So much so, Buccaneers Todd Bowles is considering utilizing a three-headed monster at running back in the coming weeks. In a 51-27 Buccaneers romp over the New Orleans Saints, Tucker had 14 carries for 136 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with three catches for 56 yards and another major score.

3) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers continue to roll, and on Sunday, beat the Arizona Coyotes 34-13. In an impressive performance at Lambeau, Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 258 passing yards, and four passing touchdowns, along with five rushes for 13 yards.

2) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored the second most points for a single game in franchise history in their 51-27 dominant win over the Saints. New Orleans was not just awful in stopping the run, but stopping the pass as well. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield of Austin, Texas completed 24 of 36 passes for 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with three rushes for 29 rushing yards.

1) Caleb Williams

Williams’s best game of his NFL career so far did not come on American soil, but in Europe. On Sunday, the Bears rookie quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 passing yards, along with four passing touchdowns, and had four rushes for 56 yards in a 35-16 Bears win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Topics  
Bears Buccaneers Lions NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24482653_168396541_lowres-2

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 6 Of The 2024 NFL Season?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24309315_168396541_lowres-2
Can Jayden Daniels attack the Ravens defense?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24305008_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 5 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 8 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24426244_168396541_lowres-2
Three Week Five Upsets in the 2024 National Football League
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 8 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Bills and Texans headline week five of NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 3 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24242811_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 4 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22201971_168396541_lowres-2
Six Week Four upsets in the National Football League
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top