The eighth week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams.

5) Jameis Winston

The clear weakness for the Baltimore Ravens is their secondary. They were exposed once again on Sunday in a 29-24 Cleveland win. It was former New Orleans Saint and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Jameis Winston of Bessemer, Alabama who shined. Making his first start with the Browns after the injury to Deshaun Watson, Winston completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 passing yards and three touchdowns.

4) Matt Stafford

In prime time, it was Matt Stafford who came to the forefront on Thursday night. The Rams starting quarterback from Tampa, Florida completed 25 of 34 passes for 279 passing yards and four touchdowns against a weak Vikings secondary in a 30-20 Rams win. Stafford had strong chemistry with wide receiver Puka Nacua of Las Vegas, Nevada (seven catches for 106 receiving yards), and Demarcus Robinson of Fort Valley, Georgia (two touchdown catches).

3) Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback exploited another weak secondary (this time the Carolina Panthers). Nix completed 28 of 37 pass attempts for 284 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 victory. Nix also found the end zone on the ground as he had a one yard touchdown run to go along with four rushing yards. With the win, the Broncos hold down a wildcard spot in the AFC at five wins and three losses.

2) Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback from Barrington, Illinois beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time in a month. On Sunday, he completed 23 of 29 passes for 276 passing yards and four touchdowns. Cousins found great chemistry with tight end Kyle Pitts of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who had 91 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. With the win, the Falcons now lead the NFC South at five wins and three losses.

1) Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback from Houston, Texas completed 16 of 20 passes for 236 passing yards and one touchdown, and had 10 rushes for 37 rushing yards and tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns in a dominant 37-17 Philadelphia win over the Cincinnati Bengals.