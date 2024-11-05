NFL News and Rumors

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week Nine Of The 2024 NFL Season?

How to bet on Joe Burrow Props for the AFC Championship Game

The ninth week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams.

5) Lamar Jackson

The Broncos were one of the hottest teams in the league heading into Baltimore. In their last six games, Denver was actually 5-1. However, on Sunday, they faced one of the game’s best quarterbacks, and simply had no answer. Lamar Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida sizzled for the Ravens in a dominant 41-10 win. Jackson completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushing yards. With the win, the Ravens improved to a record of six wins and three losses and have the top wildcard spot in the American Football Conference.

4) Saquon Barkley

The Eagles improved to a record of six wins and two losses following a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley of the Bronx, New York continued to be a beast. Barkley had 27 rushes for 159 rushing yards and one touchdown, and three catches for 40 receiving yards and another major score. Barkley opened the scoring with a 20 yard touchdown catch from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and then put the Eagles up 16-0 on a 19-yard run 22 seconds left in the first half.

3) Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime to improve their record to eight wins and zero losses. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas completed 34 of 44 passes for 291 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with two rushes for nine rushing yards. Two of Mahomes’s touchdowns went to the newest Chief wideout, De’Andre Hopkins of Central, South Carolina.

2) Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback from Houston, Texas was once again strong in Philadelphia’s win over Jacksonville. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 230 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 13 rushes for 67 rushing yards and another major score. With the win, the Eagles improved to a record of six wins and two losses, and are in second place in the NFC East.

1) Joe Burrow

For the second time this season, the Bengals quarterback from Ames, Iowa had five touchdowns in a game. On Sunday, unlike earlier this season against Baltimore, Burrow led the Bengals to victory. In the process, he completed 27 of 39 passes for 251 passing yards, and three rushes for 11 yards in a 41-24 Bengals win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

