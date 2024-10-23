The seventh week of the 2024 National Football League season is now complete. Here were the top five players on winning teams.

5) Jalen Hurts

Hurts of Houston, Texas did not do much in the passing game on Sunday. He only completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 passing yards in a 28-3 Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants. Hurts did not do much on the ground either. He only had seven rushes for 22 rushing yards. However, Hurts found the end zone twice via the run as he had two one-yard rushing touchdowns, and found A.J. Brown of Starkville, Mississippi for a 41 yard touchdown pass. With the win, the Eagles improved to a record of four wins and two losses.

4) Josh Allen

The Bills starting quarterback from Firebaugh, California completed 21 of 33 passes for 323 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Allen’s first touchdown pass was 12 yards to Amari Cooper of Miami, Florida, who was making his Bills debut after being traded last week from the Cleveland Browns. With the win, the Bills improved to a record of five wins and two losses, and they comfortably lead the AFC East.

3) Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions running back from Dalton, Georgia had 15 rushes for 116 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, and four catches for 44 receiving yards, in a 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings. This was Minnesota’s first loss of the season. This means the Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team left. Detroit also improves to 5-1.

2) Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers went with Russell Wilson at the helm on Sunday, and he delivered with a flawless performance in his Pittsburgh debut. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 264 passing yards and two touchdown passes, along with three rushing yards and another major score in a 37-15 win over the New York Jets. With the win, the Steelers improved to 5-2 and are in a first place tie with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

1) Lamar Jackson

The Ravens also continued to roll with a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. He completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 52 rushing yards. Two of Jackson’s touchdowns were to tight end Mark Andrews of Scottsdale, Arizona.