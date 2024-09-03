MLB News and Rumors

Willy Adames ties two records by hitting a home run in five straight games

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic hit a home run in his fifth straight game on Monday in a 9-3 Brewers win over the St. Louis Cardinals. In the process, he tied the Brewers franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run, and the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive games by a shortstop with a home run.

Who are the other two Brewers with the record?

Eric Thames of San Jose, California had a home run in five straight games from April 13 to 17, 2017. Jeromy Burnitz of Westminster, California had a home run in five straight games from August 1 to 5, 1997.

Who are the other five shortstops to accomplish the feat?

Eddie Miller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was the first shortstop to accomplish the feat from August 4-8, 1940. He did it as a member of the Boston Bees. Miller was followed by Alex Rodriguez of New York, New York. Rodriguez first did it from August 11-16, 1999 with the Seattle Mariners, and then from August 17 to 21, 2003 with the Texas Rangers.

Three shortstops have a hit a home run in five straight games over the last three years. In 2022, it was Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina from July 8 to 12. In 2023, it was Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner of Boynton Beach, California from August 28 to September 2, and in 2024 it was San Francisco Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald of Springfield, Illinois from July 9 to 23.

Willy Adames streak

Adames began the streak on August 30. He hit a home run in both games of a doubleheader. The first was in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds, and the second home run came in a 14-0 Brewers win over the Reds. Adames then hit a home run on August 31 in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Reds on August 31, in a 4-3 Brewers loss to the Reds on September 1.

 

Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
