16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva who won legions of fans with her outstanding performance making it to the third round of the 2023 French Open has achieved the same result at Wimbledon.

Andreeva won her second-round match against 10th seed Barbora Krejikova who retired in the second set with Andreeva up a set and two breaks.

Secures a Top 100 debut! Mirra Andreeva advances into the third round of Wimbledon after defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-0, ret. Hoping that Barbora will be able to recover in time for doubles, never nice to win a match like this. [📸: Clive Brunskill/Getty] pic.twitter.com/OzX3zeWogF — WTARussians (@WTArussians) July 6, 2023

She continues to play relaxed and mature tennis.

Andreeva has played qualifier matches to get into these Grand Slams, but that could change soon as her ranking continues to climb.

She is currently ranked 102nd in the world.

This is a Mirra Andreeva Grand Slam first round appreciation tweet. Mirra came through qualifying at Roland Garros & won her first ever main draw match. Mirra came through qualifying at Wimbledon & won her first ever main draw match. 16 years old & absolutely fearless. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/m7dAhA4ZDC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 5, 2023

We Will Be Seeing More Of Her On And Off The Court

Netflix has a crew following her for Break Point 2.

It will be interesting to follow a player from relative obscurity who qualified for the main draw of two Grand Slams to date.

Mirra Andreeva will be in the next season of Break Point: “We started to work together in Paris. I like the attention they’re giving me. They just follow me, they don’t ask me any questions. I just do my thing and they’re just around. They’re nice people. So far!” A star. ⭐️🥹 pic.twitter.com/FZZ9lH3Kel — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 27, 2023

Andreeva’s Third-Round Challenge

Mirra Andreeva’s third-round opponent is another young Russian player, Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova is 22 years old and the 22nd seed.

She has beaten the top American women, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in 2023.

