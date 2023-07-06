Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: 16 Year Old Mirra Andreeva Advances To Third Round

Wendi Oliveros
16-year-old Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva who won legions of fans with her outstanding performance making it to the third round of the 2023 French Open has achieved the same result at Wimbledon.

Andreeva won her second-round match against 10th seed Barbora Krejikova who retired in the second set with Andreeva up a set and two breaks.

She continues to play relaxed and mature tennis.

Andreeva has played qualifier matches to get into these Grand Slams, but that could change soon as her ranking continues to climb.

She is currently ranked 102nd in the world.

We Will Be Seeing More Of Her On And Off The Court

Netflix has a crew following her for Break Point 2.

It will be interesting to follow a player from relative obscurity who qualified for the main draw of two Grand Slams to date.

Andreeva’s Third-Round Challenge

Mirra Andreeva’s third-round opponent is another young Russian player, Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova is 22 years old and the 22nd seed.

She has beaten the top American women, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
