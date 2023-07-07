Wimbledon 2023: 2 Matches To Watch On Saturday

Tennis fans should get their strawberries and cream ready because Wimbledon is delivering some scintillating third-round matches on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Injuries are a part of the game, but all of the players featured in the two matches to watch on Saturday have dealt with major injuries and have worked really hard to make their comebacks to the game.

1. Ons Jabeur Vs. Bianca Andreescu

Ons Jabeur was in both the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals in 2022.

Jabeur had a knee injury earlier in 2023 that required surgery.

Wimbledon is the tournament she dreamt of winning as a child.

“The reason why I started to play tennis.” 💭@Ons_Jabeur has #Wimbledon in her sights on Break Point: Part 2, streaming now on @netflix pic.twitter.com/tuGrnk5eYn — wta (@WTA) July 3, 2023



Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 U.S. Open.

A knee injury plus COVID-19 kept her from being competitive in recent years.

Other injuries cropped up also, but she is finally healthy and ready to make a run at Wimbledon.

Andreescu is playing with gratitude and joy that was not always evident before.

2. Alexander Zverev Vs. Matteo Berrettini

Laver Cup 2021 teammates Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini will battle for a spot in the #Wimbledon Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/oh1LMl8kzv — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) July 7, 2023

Everyone knows about Alexander Zverev’s catastrophic injury at the 2022 French Open.

He missed the rest of 2022 recovering from it.

Zverev has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon; his best results are in the other Grand Slams as a semifinalist or finalist.

Matteo Berrettini was a Wimbledon finalist in 2021.

A hand injury and COVID-19 in 2022 caused him to step away from the game.

He has struggled to find his form in 2023; this match will be a test of where his game is at.

