Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches have consisted of players playing different rounds on the same day because of the rain early in the week.

Two American women lost in the second round on Thursday.

They are Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens.

Belinda Bencic comes back from a set and break down to beat Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-2) and reach the 3rd round at #Wimbledon. Played a great tiebreak to escape. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 6, 2023

Both had tough matches against Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic, respectively, and had opportunities to win.

Look at what it means 🙌@DonnaVekic produces a stunning fightback against Sloane Stephens 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the third round 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9FkafH43EA — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023



Stephens served for the match in the second set but lost in three to Vekic.

Four American women are still in the competition.

Two won second-round matches, and two won first-round matches.

Women Into Third Round

1. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula into #Wimbledon R3 for the 2nd time in her career! pic.twitter.com/nfA4CRprS0 — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) July 6, 2023



Jessica Pegula, the fourth-seed and highest-ranked American woman had a good day at the office on Thursday.

She breezed through her match against Spaniard Cristina Busca in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Pegula needs easy matches and limited court time because she competes in singles, ladies’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

2. Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin, after defeating Coco Gauff in the first round, defeated Xinyu Wang of China in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

sprinting into the third round 🏃‍♀️💨 @SofiaKenin defeats Wang 6-4, 6-3 and continues her successful run at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DCKfdHljti — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 6, 2023

Kenin’s next match will be another test for her; she faces former World No. 3, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Women Into Second Round

1. Madison Keys

#Wimbledon | @Madison_Keys is through to the second round after beating wildcard Sonay Kartal 6-0, 6-3. Keys, yet to drop a set on grass this season following her title-run in Eastbourne, faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova or Viktorija Golubic next. 📸 | Hannah McKay [Reuters] pic.twitter.com/D1U1KEUR7J — Black Spin Global (@BlackSpinGlobal) July 5, 2023

Keys’ second-round opponent will be the 30-year-old Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.

If she wins, her third-round opponent could potentially be Spaniard Paula Badosa.

2. Madison Brengle

33-year-old Madison Brengle has never advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.

Very used to watching Madison Brengle be the counter puncher, so lots of fun to watch her ripping winners at will off both wings late in this unique grass court experience.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/z5wOIRlSM9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 5, 2023

Her second-round opponent is a tough one: 21st-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

