Wimbledon 2023: 4 American Women Are Still Alive, 2 Eliminated On Thursday

Wendi Oliveros
Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches have consisted of players playing different rounds on the same day because of the rain early in the week.

Two American women lost in the second round on Thursday.

They are Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens.

Both had tough matches against Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic, respectively, and had opportunities to win.


Stephens served for the match in the second set but lost in three to Vekic.

Four American women are still in the competition.

Two won second-round matches, and two won first-round matches.

Women Into Third Round

1. Jessica Pegula


Jessica Pegula, the fourth-seed and highest-ranked American woman had a good day at the office on Thursday.

She breezed through her match against Spaniard Cristina Busca in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Pegula needs easy matches and limited court time because she competes in singles, ladies’ doubles, and mixed doubles.

2. Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin, after defeating Coco Gauff in the first round, defeated Xinyu Wang of China in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Kenin’s next match will be another test for her; she faces former World No. 3, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Women Into Second Round

1. Madison Keys

Keys’ second-round opponent will be the 30-year-old Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.

If she wins, her third-round opponent could potentially be Spaniard Paula Badosa.

2. Madison Brengle

33-year-old Madison Brengle has never advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.

Her second-round opponent is a tough one: 21st-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
