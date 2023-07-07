Wimbledon 2023: 5 Americans Remain In Contention

As we enter the middle stages of Wimbledon 2023, there are five Americans still in contention.

One is into the fourth round and next plays on Sunday, and the other four are into the third round and playing on Saturday.

1. Jessica Pegula

The success of Jess 👌 🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula cruises past Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0 and has now reached Week 2 at every Grand Slam 👏 📷: @JPegula | #Wimbledon | #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/W7G6z9HPpS — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) July 7, 2023

Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American woman, seeded fourth in the tournament, has not dropped a set since her first-round match against fellow American Lauren Davis, and that one set was lost in a tiebreaker.

She is one of the select few that has not had rain disrupt her playing schedule; that is a good development because she is competing in doubles and mixed doubles also.

Pegula faces Lesai Tsurenko of Ukraine in the fourth round on Sunday..

Tsurkeno is 34 years old, and this is her career-best Wimbledon result.

She is ranked 60th in the world.

2. Madison Keys

Wimbledon week 1 💚💜 Missed being here last year and it’s sooo good to be back 📸 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/33VUnOLjPc — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 7, 2023

Madison Keys won the grasscourt tournament in Eastbourne leading into Wimbledon.

She has played nearly flawless tennis at Wimbledon, losing only 11 games in her first two rounds.

On Saturday, Keys faces 21-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk who is currently ranked 36th in the world.

Kostyuk defeated No. 8 Maria Sakkari in the first round and was leading Paula Badosa when Badosa retired from the match.

3. Frances Tiafoe

BIG FOEEEEE 😤 Frances Tiafoe earns another straight-set win and beats Stricker 7-6(11), 6-4, 6-2! Advances to the Third Round of a fifth consecutive major. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3UgpsTOvQ6 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 6, 2023



Frances Tiafoe, also known as “Big Foe,” also won a grasscourt tournament leading into Wimbledon.

The 2023 Boss Open Champion broke into the Top 10 for the first time with that win.

He has played extremely confidently in his first two rounds, not dropping a set.

Tiafoe faces Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday; they last met at the 2019 Australian Open when Tiafoe came out as the winner.

4. Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul 🇺🇸 defeats former finalist Milos Raonic 🇨🇦 on his comeback. It’s a 4 set victory for Paul to go through to the third round, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6(4)-7, 6-4. #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2023 pic.twitter.com/qm0kyLKPKj — First Serve Tennis (@FirstServeTnnis) July 6, 2023



Tommy Paul is the 16th seed and scored a big second-round victory over the big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Paul faces Czech Republic player Jiri Lehecka in the third round on Saturday.

Lehecka turned pro in 2020 and was a quarterfinalist at the 2023 Australian Open.

5. Christopher Eubanks

Utterly enormous win for Christopher Eubanks, beating last year’s #Wimbledon semifinalist #12 Cameron Norrie in four sets on No. 1 Court. Took Eubanks a long time to break into the top 100, but since busting through that ceiling the sky’s been the limit. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 7, 2023

Christopher Eubanks, also known as “Big Banks” is a part-time analyst for the Tennis Channel.

That could change as his career is on an upward trajectory in 2023.

He won his first ATP title at the Mallorca Championships leading up to Wimbledon.

His second-round win over 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie is the latest example of how much his game is improving with each tournament.

On Saturday, he takes on Australian Christopher O’Connell who is a 10-year ATP Pro.

