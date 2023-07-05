Wimbledon is the most elegant Grand Slam in professional tennis.

Because of the tradition and pageantry associated with it, the event tends to attract celebrity spectators.

In only three days, which were predominately rain-soaked, Wimbledon has already hosted famous celebrity guests.

Here are five VIPs already spotted on the grounds at Wimbledon 2023.

1. David Beckham

David Beckham, 48, is a regular at Wimbledon.

The retired soccer superstar is a huge tennis fan.

His wife, singer Victoria Beckham, was not with him on this visit to the All England Club.

2. Elle Fanning

25-year-old American actress Elle Fanning took in some early-round Wimbledon action.

Elle Fanning attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club pic.twitter.com/z1b8Dap8kz — lola ☆ (@malbwgafsblog) July 4, 2023

With the Hollywood writers’ strike ongoing, Fanning chose to spend her free time watching tennis at the most beautiful grass court in the world.

3. Idina Menzel

Tony Award actress and singer Idina Menzel, 52, watched some Wimbledon first-round matches.

4. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The superstar couple arrived at Wimbledon were at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were all the feels 😂#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZvicRWwayo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 5, 2023



Perry is a pop singer and one of the judges on American Idol.

Bloom is a British-born actor who has been in a relationship with Perry since 2016.

5. Stanley Tucci

62-year-old American actor Stanley Tucci has been at Wimbledon before.

In 2023, he spent July 4 at the All England Club.

Stanley Tucci attends day two of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zIfJJw1kl3 — Celebs @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 4, 2023

We can expect to see more celebrities as the tournament continues especially at the men’s and women’s singles finals on July 15 and 16.

