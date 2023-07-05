Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: 5 Celebrities Spotted At The All England Lawn Tennis And Croquet Club

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
d04cc-katy_perry_roar

Wimbledon is the most elegant Grand Slam in professional tennis.

Because of the tradition and pageantry associated with it, the event tends to attract celebrity spectators.

In only three days, which were predominately rain-soaked, Wimbledon has already hosted famous celebrity guests.

Here are five VIPs already spotted on the grounds at Wimbledon 2023.

1. David Beckham

David Beckham, 48, is a regular at Wimbledon.

The retired soccer superstar is a huge tennis fan.

His wife, singer Victoria Beckham, was not with him on this visit to the All England Club.

2. Elle Fanning

25-year-old American actress Elle Fanning took in some early-round Wimbledon action.

With the Hollywood writers’ strike ongoing, Fanning chose to spend her free time watching tennis at the most beautiful grass court in the world.

3. Idina Menzel

Tony Award actress and singer Idina Menzel, 52, watched some Wimbledon first-round matches.

4. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The superstar couple arrived at Wimbledon were at Wimbledon on Wednesday.


Perry is a pop singer and one of the judges on American Idol.

Bloom is a British-born actor who has been in a relationship with Perry since 2016.

5. Stanley Tucci

62-year-old American actor Stanley Tucci has been at Wimbledon before.

In 2023, he spent July 4 at the All England Club.

We can expect to see more celebrities as the tournament continues especially at the men’s and women’s singles finals on July 15 and 16.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
When Is The Wimbledon 2023 Draw For Men’s & Women’s Singles Bracket?

Wimbledon 2023: American Players Succeeded On A Drier Wednesday

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
Wimbledon 2023: Players Advance To 3rd Round While 1st Round Matches Are Yet To Be Decided
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
Stefanso Tsitsipas Paula Badosa
Wimbledon 2023: Team Tsitsidosa (Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa) Is Playing Mixed Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
Tennis News and Rumors
how to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon from Outside the US
Wimbledon 2023: Rain Ruins The First Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Azarenka is no.6 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Four intriguing second round matches at 2023 Wimbledon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Wimbledon 2023: Elena Rybakina Shakes Off Strong Shelby Rogers Start To Advance To 2nd Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 4 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer Is Honored With Emotional Video And A Seat In Royal Box
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top