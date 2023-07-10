American Christopher Eubanks also known as “Big Banks” is living out his best tennis dreams at Wimbledon 2023.

The 6’7″ 27-year-old took out the fifth-ranked Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on July 10, which would have been American tennis legend and 1975 Wimbledon Champion Arthur Ashe’s 80th birthday.

Eubanks, in his first main Wimbledon draw, is a pleasure to watch and is great for the game.

Chris Eubanks’ reaction to almost touching the net at a crucial point against Stefanos Tsitsipas 😂 pic.twitter.com/9qZPvhZrDQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2023



Eubanks is enjoying his moment, smiling on the court, and hamming up the crowd after hitting some great winners.

BIG BANKS IS A #WIMBLEDON QUARTERFINALIST! Chris Eubanks takes down World No. 5 Tsitsipas in five sets to pick up his NINTH straight win 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U30ENoACFl — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 10, 2023

Eubanks d. Tsitsipas 3-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 6-4 at Wimbledon Whenever Chris plays, he wears his heart on his sleeve These aren’t the reactions of a young superstar who expected to win his whole life These are the reactions of a man who truly struggled ✅1st GS QF You made it. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/b2bUiRijHv — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2023

This is the same person that was leaning on legendary women’s player Kim Clijsters for text message advice on how to play on grass just a couple of weeks ago.

It looks like he is putting it all together at the right time.

Eubanks: “Just a few weeks ago, you said you hate playing on grass.. You can never say that again right? Chris: “Those words will never come out of my mouth for the rest of my career. Grass & I had a strenuous relationship over the years. Right now I think it’s my best friend” pic.twitter.com/AoJsZSnKhX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2023

Eubanks will face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

