Wimbledon 2023: American Christopher Eubanks Advances To Quarterfinals After Defeat Of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wendi Oliveros
Christopher Eubanks

American Christopher Eubanks also known as “Big Banks” is living out his best tennis dreams at Wimbledon 2023.

The 6’7″ 27-year-old took out the fifth-ranked Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on July 10, which would have been American tennis legend and 1975 Wimbledon Champion Arthur Ashe’s 80th birthday.

Eubanks, in his first main Wimbledon draw, is a pleasure to watch and is great for the game.


Eubanks is enjoying his moment, smiling on the court, and hamming up the crowd after hitting some great winners.

This is the same person that was leaning on legendary women’s player Kim Clijsters for text message advice on how to play on grass just a couple of weeks ago.

It looks like he is putting it all together at the right time.

Eubanks will face Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Wendi Oliveros
