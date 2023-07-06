Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: American Frances Tiafoe Advances Into Third Round Without Dropping A Set

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tennis: Wimbledon

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has been outstanding through his first two rounds in Wimbledon 2023.

He has yet to drop a set and won opening set tiebreakers in each of his matches.


Tiafoe is the World No. 10 and with Taylor Fritz’s loss in the second round, he is the top-ranked American man left in the tournament.

He won one of the six grass-court tuneup tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, the 2023 Boss Open, putting him in the Top 10 for the first time in his career.


The 25-year-old Maryland native affectionately known as “Big Foe” has been rising in the rankings since his biggest career win last year at the U.S. Open when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

He lost in the U.S. Open semifinals to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiafoe’s Third-Round Opponent: Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 32, is Big Foe’s next opponent.

Dimitrov is the 21st seed and is a former Wimbledon semifinalist in 2014.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have faced each other three times, and Dimitrov has won two out of the three matches.

Those matches were on hard courts; this is their first career meeting on grass courts.

Their last meeting was in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Australian Open where Tiafoe won in four very close sets.


The score was 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, and 7-5.

See if Tiafoe can keep up his stellar play against Dimitrov on Saturday, July 8.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

