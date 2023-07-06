American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has been outstanding through his first two rounds in Wimbledon 2023.

He has yet to drop a set and won opening set tiebreakers in each of his matches.

BIG FOEEEEE 😤 Frances Tiafoe earns another straight-set win and beats Stricker 7-6(11), 6-4, 6-2! Advances to the Third Round of a fifth consecutive major. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3UgpsTOvQ6 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 6, 2023



Tiafoe is the World No. 10 and with Taylor Fritz’s loss in the second round, he is the top-ranked American man left in the tournament.

He won one of the six grass-court tuneup tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, the 2023 Boss Open, putting him in the Top 10 for the first time in his career.

Frances Tiafoe pops open his champagne on court after winning Stuttgart. This is how you celebrate reaching the Top 10. A monstrous game. A great human being. Big Foe deserves this. pic.twitter.com/ptqhVsx0zU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 18, 2023



The 25-year-old Maryland native affectionately known as “Big Foe” has been rising in the rankings since his biggest career win last year at the U.S. Open when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

He lost in the U.S. Open semifinals to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Tiafoe’s Third-Round Opponent: Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 32, is Big Foe’s next opponent.

Dimitrov is the 21st seed and is a former Wimbledon semifinalist in 2014.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov have faced each other three times, and Dimitrov has won two out of the three matches.

Those matches were on hard courts; this is their first career meeting on grass courts.

Their last meeting was in the Round of 16 at the 2019 Australian Open where Tiafoe won in four very close sets.

Frances Tiafoe is into the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career! The American just beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5, and he did so on his 21st birthday! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gUwd31jA8k — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 20, 2019



The score was 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, and 7-5.

See if Tiafoe can keep up his stellar play against Dimitrov on Saturday, July 8.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023