Wimbledon 2023: American Jessica Pegula Loses Heartbreaking Quarterfinal Match

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

America’s top-ranked female singles tennis player, Jessica Pegula, lost her bid for a Wimbledon Championship on Tuesday.

Pegula ranked fourth in the world, lost a three-set heartbreaking match to Czech Republic’s left-hander Marketa Vondrousova.

Pegula started slowly and dropped the first set but came back with a vengeance in the second set.

In the deciding third set Pegula had the momentum when rain began to fall and play was delayed to close the roof.

 

She lost a 4-1 lead in the final set, losing serve at 4-4.

Vondrousova won the deciding set 6-4.

Prior to the match, ESPN aired an interview between Pegula and Rennae Stubbs.

Pegula told Stubbs that Vondrousova is a tricky player, and that turned out to be a truthful assessment.

Vondrousova, a 2020 Olympic silver medalist and 2019 Australian Open semifinalist, was more aggressive in the third set and played to win.


She hit the ball hard and deep and limited her unforced errors.

 

This loss will sting for a while because Pegula was having the best Wimbledon of her career but is now 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches.

The silver lining is that she and doubles partner Coco Gauff are still in contention.

They are in the third round and will face Vera Zvonerva and Laura Siegemund.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
