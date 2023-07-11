America’s top-ranked female singles tennis player, Jessica Pegula, lost her bid for a Wimbledon Championship on Tuesday.

Pegula ranked fourth in the world, lost a three-set heartbreaking match to Czech Republic’s left-hander Marketa Vondrousova.

Pegula started slowly and dropped the first set but came back with a vengeance in the second set.

In the deciding third set Pegula had the momentum when rain began to fall and play was delayed to close the roof.

Heartbreaker for Jessica Pegula who was a point away from taking a 5-1 lead in the third set. The top-ranked American falls to 0-6 in Quarterfinals at majors. pic.twitter.com/g3WYy42nIG — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 11, 2023

She lost a 4-1 lead in the final set, losing serve at 4-4.

Vondrousova won the deciding set 6-4.

Prior to the match, ESPN aired an interview between Pegula and Rennae Stubbs.

Pegula told Stubbs that Vondrousova is a tricky player, and that turned out to be a truthful assessment.

Vondrousova, a 2020 Olympic silver medalist and 2019 Australian Open semifinalist, was more aggressive in the third set and played to win.

Vondrousova d. Jessica Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-4 at Wimbledon Marketa has had quite a career. She was a teenage Roland Garros Finalist. An Olympic silver medalist. She’s had two surgeries by the age of 24 & has already achieved this much. ✅2nd GS SF A lot left to give. 🇨🇿❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkOe4Atuvg — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 11, 2023



She hit the ball hard and deep and limited her unforced errors.

This loss will sting for a while because Pegula was having the best Wimbledon of her career but is now 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches.

The silver lining is that she and doubles partner Coco Gauff are still in contention.

They are in the third round and will face Vera Zvonerva and Laura Siegemund.

