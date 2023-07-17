Wimbledon has so many iconic traditions; one of them happens after the two weeks of tennis are finished.

It is the Wimbledon Ball when the champions dress up in formal wear and are formally inducted into the exclusive club of Wimbledon champions.

Marketa Vondrousova was celebrating her 1st wedding anniversary with her husband Štepán Šimek on July 16 so it was a doubly important day for her.

Carlos Alcaraz upset Novak Djokovic earlier in the day and looked as calm and cool as he did on the court hours earlier.

Whereas Vondrousova had a day to process her win, Alcaraz’s day was a whirlwind of tennis, photos, and press obligations that continued after the Wimbledon Ball ended.

As we say goodbye to #Wimbledon 2023, I want to wish all competitors the very best, and offer a big congratulations to the winners. We are already looking forward to Wimbledon 2024. pic.twitter.com/UdQxN4NsWX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 16, 2023

He even had time to see tennis legend Martina Navratilova and thank her for the advice she gave him on how to play on grass courts.

Wimbledon men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz came dangerously close to dropping his prize trophy on CNN This Morning pic.twitter.com/kArQtWdxzl — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2023

Rankings Implications

Carlos Alcaraz tightens his grip on the World No. 1 ranking with Sunday’s win.

Marketa Androusova jumps into the Top 10 with her win.

She started the tournament as the World No. 42 which was the highest ranking she attained in her career.

Here is the new list of Top 10 women’s singles players.

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Caroline Garcia Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Petra Kvitova Maria Sakkari Marketa Vondrousova

Looking ahead to the U.S. Open, Vondrousova advanced to the fourth round in 2018.

With a higher ranking and more favorable matchups in the early rounds, it will be interesting to watch her tennis evolve as the limelight of being the reigning Wimbledon champion is hoisted upon her.

Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz who will forever be immortalized as Wimbledon Champions!