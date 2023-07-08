Wimbledon 2023: Christopher Eubanks Is Into Round Of 16

Christopher Eubanks is having an outstanding 2023.

He started the year with a goal of getting into the Top 100, and with his third-round win at Wimbledon finds himself in the Top 40.

The 6’7″ Eubanks who took the college route and played at Georgia Tech is playing with an ease and confidence we have not seen from him since he turned pro in 2017.

Next up for “Big Banks” is a huge test in World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitisipas.

Tsitsipas has endured some tough tests to get into the Round of 16.

Banks has been tested especially with his win over 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie, but he held firm against the last Australian singles player in the draw, Chris O’Connell.

He won in straight sets with each set decided by a tiebreaker.

BIG BANKS DOES IT AGAIN!!! Chris Eubanks fires 23 aces to power through to the #Wimbledon Fourth Round! 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win over Christopher O’Connell 🔥👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DKGLdfYu7A — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 8, 2023

Eubanks Got Winning Advice From Kim Clijsters Earlier In Grass Court Season

Eubanks did not feel confident or particularly enjoy playing on grass.

He got some advice from tennis legend Kim Clijsters earlier in the season that helped him win his first career ATP title, the 2023 Mallorca Championships on grass.

How it started vs. How it’s going Major THANK YOU to @Clijsterskim for keeping my spirits up at the start of this grass court season. I really appreciate you 🥹🙌🏾🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZgKlQdG6zf — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) July 1, 2023

Eubanks is pulling double duty and will be on the court later on Saturday in a men’s doubles match with fellow American J.J. Wolf.

Eubanks Has An Infectious Personality

Whether he is doing analysis for the Tennis Channel or on the courts, Eubanks is a joyful person that is good for the game.

Check out this behind-the-scenes interaction with friend and fellow Tennis Channel colleague Taylor Townsend at Wimbledon on Friday.

After her doubles win with Leylah, Taylor Townsend and Chris Eubanks ran into each other. Love this! 😂😍💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/gKppMwoTot — LaWanda (@lawanda50) July 8, 2023

