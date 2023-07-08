Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina, In The Round Of 16, Will Miss The July 8 Harry Styles Concert

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina’s comeback from maternity leave has gone very well.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian came back in April 2023 after giving birth in October 2022 to daughter Skai with her husband, French tennis player, Gael Monfils.

Svitolina has needed remarkably little time to resurrect her game.

She was a quarterfinalist at the French Open, and Svitolina is in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Could it be that the former World No. 3 did not expect her comeback to go as well as it has?

Tennis fans wonder especially when they learned that Svitolina had tickets to see Harry Styles in Vienna, Australia on July 8.

Svitolina’s plans have changed, and she is preparing for a Sunday match against Victoria Azarenka.

She jokingly offered her two tickets on social media.

Svitolina’s Draw

Grand Slam Champions are in her future for the next couple of rounds.

Azarenka will be a good test for Svitolina on her comeback.

Svitolina is 0-5 against Azarenka in head-to-head meetings, none are on grass.


Azarenka is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, but it has been over 10 years since she advanced that far (2011 and 2012).

If Svitolina defeats Azarenka, she likely is on a collision course with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and Swiatek has never gotten past the fourth round.

Conclusion

We wonder if Svitolina and Monfils were planning to attend the concert.

He was injured at the French Open and has stayed home to take care of Skai.

The next question, to be answered shortly, is how far she can advance at Wimbledon 2023 now that she is no longer seeing Harry Styles in concert.

And after that, the follow-up question is when we will see Monfils on the court again.

With all of the talk about real-life couples playing mixed doubles at Grand Slams, wouldn’t it be great to see Svitolina and Monfils in mixed doubles at the U.S. Open?

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Marie Bouzkova

Marie Bouzkova upsets Caroline Garcia in third round of Wimbledon

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  12min
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Four significant second round wins for Wimbledon players
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  12h
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_18995166_168396541_lowres-2
Wimbledon 2023: 2 Matches To Watch On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Wimbledon 2023: 5 Americans Remain In Contention
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
Tennis News and Rumors
Bianca Andreescu
Wimbledon 2023: Bianca Andreescu Comes From Behind To Advance To Third Round
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Paula Badosa
Wimbledon 2023: Injury Forces Paula Badosa To Retire From Singles And Withdraw From Mixed Doubles
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon Dress Code: What Players & Fans Can and Can’t Wear
Wimbledon Dress Code: What Players & Fans Can and Can’t Wear
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top