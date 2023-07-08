Elina Svitolina’s comeback from maternity leave has gone very well.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian came back in April 2023 after giving birth in October 2022 to daughter Skai with her husband, French tennis player, Gael Monfils.

Svitolina has needed remarkably little time to resurrect her game.

She was a quarterfinalist at the French Open, and Svitolina is in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Could it be that the former World No. 3 did not expect her comeback to go as well as it has?

Tennis fans wonder especially when they learned that Svitolina had tickets to see Harry Styles in Vienna, Australia on July 8.

Svitolina’s plans have changed, and she is preparing for a Sunday match against Victoria Azarenka.

She jokingly offered her two tickets on social media.

Svitolina’s Draw

Grand Slam Champions are in her future for the next couple of rounds.

Azarenka will be a good test for Svitolina on her comeback.

Svitolina is 0-5 against Azarenka in head-to-head meetings, none are on grass.

Elina Svitolina will take on Victoria Azarenka in the Wimbledon Round of 16 One sided H2H, but they are both different players now. pic.twitter.com/I9xOne3X55 — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates23) July 7, 2023



Azarenka is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, but it has been over 10 years since she advanced that far (2011 and 2012).

If Svitolina defeats Azarenka, she likely is on a collision course with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and Swiatek has never gotten past the fourth round.

Conclusion

We wonder if Svitolina and Monfils were planning to attend the concert.

He was injured at the French Open and has stayed home to take care of Skai.

The next question, to be answered shortly, is how far she can advance at Wimbledon 2023 now that she is no longer seeing Harry Styles in concert.

And after that, the follow-up question is when we will see Monfils on the court again.

With all of the talk about real-life couples playing mixed doubles at Grand Slams, wouldn’t it be great to see Svitolina and Monfils in mixed doubles at the U.S. Open?

