Wimbledon gives fans special access to the All England Club, the most prestigious and exclusive membership club in the world. Find out how to get a membership to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and the different types of memberships available.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is the most exclusive membership club in the world. There are only 565 total members a year, including past championships, other eminent lawn tennis players, or benefactors of the club.

The Wimbledon tennis club has been functioning since 1868 and only opens its doors to the public once a year for three weeks in the summer.

For the rest of the 49 weeks, only 565 members have access to the club, including the Dutchess of Cambridge.

The running joke for the club is that the easiest way to become a member is by winning the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Type of Wimbledon Tennis Club Memberships

There are five types of memberships available at the All England Club including full members, life members, honorary members, temporary members, and junior temporary members.

In total, there are 565 full members, life members, and honorary members.

Temporary members are elected every year and are generally active players who make regular use of the facilities. Though temporary membership means they’ll eventually be kicked out, these members must receive four letters from four different members who have been at the club for at least five years.

There are a total of 120 temporary members selected by a committee and their membership is renewed on an annual basis.

To become a full member, temporary members must wait a certain number of years and if someone passes away, they will be considered for the full membership at the All-England Club.

How to Get An All-England Tennis Club Membership?

It’s not easy to become a member of the All-England Club.

Short of winning the Wimbledon tournament, there aren’t many ways of becoming a member.

The club is very exclusive with members including the Duchess of Cambridge, former Bank of England governor Mervyn King, and singer Cliff Richard.

However, the annual fee for the club is cheaper than a meal for four at a standard London restaurant.

The All-England Club isn’t about the money but rather who you know. A member must be proposed and supported by four existing members.

There are 1,000 people on the waiting list, extending back many years.

