Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek Hopes Elina Svitolina Wins Wimbledon

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
World No. 1 ladies’ tennis player Iga Swiatek was denied an opportunity to contend for her first Wimbledon title.

Swiatek was defeated by Ukrainian wild card player Elina Svitolina in three thrilling sets in Tuesday’s quarterfinal match.

After the match concluded, the two women had a conversation and shared a hug at the net.

Swiatek later told the press what she said to Svitolina.

She Hopes Svitolina Wins Wimbledon

Swiatek is obviously disappointed in the loss, but she looked at the bigger picture and understood what this means to Svitolina who is coming back from maternity leave amid a war in her home country.

Swiatek is cheering for Svitolina to win her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

It is clear that the two are good friends.

Swiatek has been passionate about supporting the Ukrainian people and has done fundraisers in the past year to raise money for the war-torn country.

She also continues to wear a ribbon with the Ukrainian flag colors pinned to the side of her cap.

Svitolina Took Out Four Grand Slam Champions So Far At Wimbledon

What a whirlwind this comeback has been for Svitolina.

She has defeated four Grand Slam champions so far in Wimbledon 2023.


Next up for Svitolina is the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova who beat Svitolina in their last meeting at the 2020 Olympics.

Tennis News and Rumors
