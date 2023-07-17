Wimbledon 2023: Rafael Nadal Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal may be taking a break from tennis to get his body ready for a potential farewell tour in 2024, but that did not stop him from being glued to his television for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final.

Nadal, a countryman, hero, and idol of the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, took to social media to congratulate him.

He wrote:

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!”

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz . Nos has dado una alegría inmensa hoy y seguro que nuestro pionero en el tenis español, Manolo Santana, también ha estado animando allá dónde esté como de Wimbledon al que hoy te has unido.

Un abrazo muy fuerte y a disfrutar del momento ¡¡¡Campeón!!!… pic.twitter.com/y0j2GowX3O — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 16, 2023

Alcaraz responded to Nadal by writing: “Gracias Rafa” followed by a heart emoji.

Paris Olympics Doubles Partners

We are a year away from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The tennis competition will be held on the clay at Roland Garros.

Though it is premature to say this will happen, tennis fans worldwide would love to see Alcaraz and Nadal represent Spain in doubles action.

Alcaraz called this possibility “dream doubles.”

Alcaraz wants to play ‘dream’ doubles with Nadal at Paris Olympics#Tennis #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/1nk39jGopX — Tennis Tracker (@TrackerTennis) May 27, 2023

Alcaraz Is Not The Next Rafa

He is a student of tennis history but has made it clear there is only one Rafael Nadal, and he is not trying to fill his legendary footsteps.

Novak Djokovic made interesting comments about Alcaraz on Sunday in his post-match press conference.

He said that he never played anyone like him before, and Alcaraz embodies the best qualities of all of the Big Three players.

Djokovic on Alcaraz: “I haven’t played a player like him ever. Roger and Rafa have their own strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. He has the best elements from me, Rafa and Roger.” 🤝 — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) July 16, 2023

That’s high praise from the legend.