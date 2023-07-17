Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Rafael Nadal Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal may be taking a break from tennis to get his body ready for a potential farewell tour in 2024, but that did not stop him from being glued to his television for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final.

Nadal, a countryman, hero, and idol of the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, took to social media to congratulate him.

He wrote:

“Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!”

Alcaraz responded to Nadal by writing: “Gracias Rafa” followed by a heart emoji.

Paris Olympics Doubles Partners

We are a year away from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The tennis competition will be held on the clay at Roland Garros.

Though it is premature to say this will happen, tennis fans worldwide would love to see Alcaraz and Nadal represent Spain in doubles action.

Alcaraz called this possibility “dream doubles.”

Alcaraz Is Not The Next Rafa

He is a student of tennis history but has made it clear there is only one Rafael Nadal, and he is not trying to fill his legendary footsteps.

Novak Djokovic made interesting comments about Alcaraz on Sunday in his post-match press conference.

He said that he never played anyone like him before, and Alcaraz embodies the best qualities of all of the Big Three players.

That’s high praise from the legend.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Carlos Alcaraz

Video Shows Young Carlos Alcaraz Hitting With Roger Federer At Wimbledon 2019

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2min
Tennis News and Rumors
How to Watch Wimbledon Final 2022 on ESPN+ With a VPN From Outside the US
Wimbledon 2023: Champions Carlos Alcaraz And Marketa Vondrousova Shine At Wimbledon Ball
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  60min
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Wimbledon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, & Best Bets:
Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final Attracts Celebrities From Around The World
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Wimbledon 2023: Previewing Sunday’s Men’s Final Between Carlos Alcaraz And Novak Djokovic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Shakira
Wimbledon 2023: Top Celebrity Sightings At The Championships
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Marketa Vondrousova
Wimbledon 2023: Social Media Reactions To Marketa Vondrousova’s Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top