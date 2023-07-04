Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer Is Honored With Emotional Video And A Seat In Royal Box

Wendi Oliveros
As expected, tennis legend Roger Federer made his return to Centre Court Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Prior to the player introductions for the Elena Rybakina and Shelby Rogers match, a montage video of Roger through the years was shown to the capacity crowd.

Roger then walked out and took a seat in the royal box with his wife Mirka, his parents, and Princess Kate Middleton seated near him.


He was smiling, but the emotions were clearly swirling for him.

It was arguably the longest standing ovation in Wimbledon history.

 

In the montage video, a young Roger was asked about the Wimbledon legacy.

He talked about the tournament living on beyond any individual player’s contributions.

Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz were among the current players appearing in the video talking about Federer’s career.

Roger also mentioned that when he was done playing, he wanted to come back and enjoy tea time.

Dressed in an off-white suit and looking very debonair, Roger is ready for tea time.

The video was shown as part of the ESPN telecast of Wimbledon; however, the BBC did not air it.

Instead, the BBC stayed with Carlos Alcaraz’s first-round match in progress on Court 1.

Federer Was At Another Concert

After his highly touted stage appearance at the Coldplay concert in Zurich, Roger was spotted with another iconic artist, Elton John.

 

Roger’s concert-going habit did not go unnoticed by former tennis player Mardy Fish who quipped:

“Are you just going to concerts in retirement Rog?”

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

