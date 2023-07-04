As expected, tennis legend Roger Federer made his return to Centre Court Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Prior to the player introductions for the Elena Rybakina and Shelby Rogers match, a montage video of Roger through the years was shown to the capacity crowd.

Roger then walked out and took a seat in the royal box with his wife Mirka, his parents, and Princess Kate Middleton seated near him.

The moment Roger Federer returned to Centre Court at Wimbledon. Listen to this crowd. This is his kingdom. These are his people. 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/CPLfujHExx — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 4, 2023



He was smiling, but the emotions were clearly swirling for him.

It was arguably the longest standing ovation in Wimbledon history.

Possibly longest standing ovation in history for Roger Federer before he took his seat in the Royal Box. 👏👏👏👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fL0bhHq6r2 — Delyth Lloyd (@DelythLloyd1) July 4, 2023

In the montage video, a young Roger was asked about the Wimbledon legacy.

He talked about the tournament living on beyond any individual player’s contributions.

Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz were among the current players appearing in the video talking about Federer’s career.

Roger also mentioned that when he was done playing, he wanted to come back and enjoy tea time.

Dressed in an off-white suit and looking very debonair, Roger is ready for tea time.

From attending Elton John’s concert, to taking the stage at Coldplay’s concert, and now getting honoured by #Wimbledon – all in the span of TWO days. It can only be ROGER FEDERER!#seanknows pic.twitter.com/pl2H0I6l8K — Sean Cardovillis (@seancardo) July 4, 2023

The video was shown as part of the ESPN telecast of Wimbledon; however, the BBC did not air it.

Instead, the BBC stayed with Carlos Alcaraz’s first-round match in progress on Court 1.

Federer Was At Another Concert

After his highly touted stage appearance at the Coldplay concert in Zurich, Roger was spotted with another iconic artist, Elton John.

Are you just going to concerts in retirement Rog? — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) July 4, 2023

Roger’s concert-going habit did not go unnoticed by former tennis player Mardy Fish who quipped:

“Are you just going to concerts in retirement Rog?”

