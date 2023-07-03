Tennis News and Rumors

Wimbledon 2023: Sofia Kenin Defeats Coco Gauff In All-American First Round Matchup

Wendi Oliveros
Sofia Kenin

American tennis player Sofia Kenin is the 2020 Australian Open champion, but the past few years have been tough.

Injuries and confidence issues have taken their toll on her, but she is on her way back as evidenced by her first-round Wimbledon defeat of World No. 7 Coco Gauff.

Kenin entered Wimbledon as the 128th-ranked player in the world; her highest career rank was fourth in March 2020.

She had to qualify to get into the main draw.

The two players competed very well against each other in the three-set thriller.

Kenin won the first set and held her nerve to pull it out in the third.


For Gauff, a glaring weakness in her game continues to be the forehand which is sometimes prone to errors.

That can sometimes affect her serve and her overall confidence.

Gauff is the better athlete of the two players and showed it multiple times by running down seemingly impossible balls.

Kenin kept the ball deep in her rallies and played a cleaner match overall.

Both players are extremely emotional so it was obvious how much it meant to them as the match progressed.

This Is Kenin’s Second Top 10 Win Of 2023

Kenin’s game has been gaining attention and momentum this spring.

She defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on the clay at the Italian Open.

Conclusion

American tennis fans were sad that this was a first-round match.

The quality and intensity were there for it to be a battle that could have happened in the second week.

Gauff left the court quickly and with a stoic expression, clearly disappointed by the result especially since she was up 3-0 in the third set before Kenin rallied to even it at 3-3.

She remains in the tournament playing doubles with her partner Jessica Pegula.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
