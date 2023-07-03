American tennis player Sofia Kenin is the 2020 Australian Open champion, but the past few years have been tough.

Injuries and confidence issues have taken their toll on her, but she is on her way back as evidenced by her first-round Wimbledon defeat of World No. 7 Coco Gauff.

Kenin entered Wimbledon as the 128th-ranked player in the world; her highest career rank was fourth in March 2020.

She had to qualify to get into the main draw.

The two players competed very well against each other in the three-set thriller.

Kenin won the first set and held her nerve to pull it out in the third.

Coco Gauff upset in first round of Wimbledon by fellow American Sofia Kenin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HAEN72GWvC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2023



For Gauff, a glaring weakness in her game continues to be the forehand which is sometimes prone to errors.

That can sometimes affect her serve and her overall confidence.

Gauff is the better athlete of the two players and showed it multiple times by running down seemingly impossible balls.

Kenin kept the ball deep in her rallies and played a cleaner match overall.

Both players are extremely emotional so it was obvious how much it meant to them as the match progressed.

Not your average qualifier. Watch out #Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, Grand Slam champion three years ago, takes out seventh-seeded compatriot Coco Gauff on Court 1—in Round 1—6-4, 4-6, 6-2.@SofiaKenin ended 2022 ranked 235th. pic.twitter.com/bqoGUSlf2R — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 3, 2023

This Is Kenin’s Second Top 10 Win Of 2023

Kenin’s game has been gaining attention and momentum this spring.

She defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on the clay at the Italian Open.

2020 Australian Open titlist Sofia Kenin picked up her biggest career win over reigning Australian Open champion World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-2 in their second-round showdown at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in 1 hr 38 mins — Tomrobson (@its_tomrobson) May 12, 2023

Conclusion

American tennis fans were sad that this was a first-round match.

The quality and intensity were there for it to be a battle that could have happened in the second week.

Gauff left the court quickly and with a stoic expression, clearly disappointed by the result especially since she was up 3-0 in the third set before Kenin rallied to even it at 3-3.

She remains in the tournament playing doubles with her partner Jessica Pegula.

