Wimbledon 2023: Unranked Marketa Vondrousova Wins Championship

Wendi Oliveros
Regardless of who would win Wimbledon 2023 in ladies’ singles, there would be firsts.

Marketa Vondrousova, the left-hander from the Czech Republic, earned the win and became the first unranked player since Billie Jean King in 1963 to win Wimbledon.

Vondrousova defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur in straight sets.


Jabeur was seeded sixth, the overwhelming favorite to win this match, said after the match that this was the most painful loss of her career.

She was dispatched by Vondrousova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Jabeur’s day got off to an ominous start when she was warming up on Centre Court against a left-handed hitting partner.

She was wearing all black which is forbidden on Centre Court so she was asked to leave the court and change which took away about 10 minutes of her practice time.

Vondrousova “out-Onsed” Ons with a lot of touch, speed, and her own drop shots.

The 24-year-old did not seem fazed by the moment; this is her second Grand Slam final.

She lost the 2019 French Open to Ashleigh Barty.

Since then, she has endured multiple wrist surgeries and fought her way back.

Vondrousova is a shy, reserved person who is known to keep to herself and her family.

This win makes her a household name that will change her life and tennis career forever.

She famously said that her husband stayed at home for Wimbledon but chose to travel for the final after securing a cat sitter.

For Ons, it is a huge disappointment.

Her body language from the start seemed stressed, and she made uncharacteristic unforced errors.

She weathered a long road to the final that required big wins, most recently a come-from-behind huge effort against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Jabeur waited 12 months to get back to this position after losing the final in 2022 to Elena Rybakina.

It is a tough loss, but she vowed to come back stronger than ever.

The match was a thrilling one to watch and further cemented ladies’ tennis as exciting and interesting with a lot of talented players competing each and every week.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
